The Balearic Islands were "the main destination in the Mediterranean that is open to the world". Thus said tourism minister Iago Negueruela on Tuesday. By Friday, the Balearics were not alone, as from Monday the airports of Spain will be thrown open to UK travellers (and certain others) without the need for a negative PCR test. This was an opening to a world beyond the European Union, and so expectations were suddenly raised on the Costa del Sol and Costa Brava, in Benidorm as well as Mallorca of an avalanche of Australian and Japanese sunseekers in addition to the British. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was to then go one step further - from June 7, the whole world can descend on Mallorca and Spain, provided it is vaccinated.