newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

New Super-duper yachts under construction

By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
majorcadailybulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been unprecedented growth in super yacht construction in the last few years, both in number and size and the Sector appears to be completely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. Yachts that used to be top of the heap in the world rankings have...

www.majorcadailybulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailing Yacht#Design#Construction Materials#Carbon Fibre#Russian#Arab#Dutch#Oceanco#Super Duper Yachts#Super Yacht Construction#Boats#Nautical Projects#Shipyards#Nautical Toys#Prestigious Dutch Firm#American Billionaires#Amazon Owner#Europe#Largest Single Mast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
Boats & Watercraftsthegentlemansjournal.com

I’m on a boat! Inside the pandemic superyacht boom

Like 90’s-style faded jeans and lockdown-inspired mullets, superyachts are back — and bigger than ever. But how did the status symbol set sail once again in the pandemic?. While the Coronavirus pandemic saw many of us hunker down with an over-loaded internet connection, a comfortable pair of pyjamas and a perhaps laissez faire attitude to maintaining regular office hours while we waited for everything to blow over, the super rich were out buying yachts.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Forbes

Superyacht Influencer Interview: Italian Superyacht Owner Explores Some Of The Most Remote Places On Earth

Mariacristina Rapisardi’s job as a leading Italian and European patent and trademark attorney and supreme court lawyer is probably pretty demanding. But the demands of her day job are nothing compared to how she spends her “leisure” time exploring some of the most remote places on Earth including: Antarctica, Svalbard, Greenland, Patagonia and Chile onboard her 112-foot-long Royal Huisman sailing yacht Billy Budd. Here’s how she does it.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

First Silent 60 Solar Electric Catamaran With Kite Wing Has Been Launched

The new Silent 60 that has been launched recently for the German owner. This is the first unit of the model while eight more hulls are currently under construction and 17 are ordered in total. What makes it even greener is that it was built with a kite wing, a special system that in contrast to conventional sailing yachts, does not require a big mast and the kite sail generates much more power per square meter than a conventional sail.
Boats & Watercraftstravelexperta.com

New or Used Yacht: Which is Better ?

Buying a yacht may be one of your biggest dreams, and if that dream is about to come true, you may still have some decisions to make. Even though your budget may be the deciding factor, there are still many other reasons to go for each option. So, what are the advantages of buying a new yacht over buying a preowned one, and what are its disadvantages?
Boats & WatercraftsESPN

The largest yacht in Monaco's harbour

MONACO -- If the wide shots of the Monaco Grand Prix look a little less spectacular this year, it's probably because the circuit's famous harbour is operating at little over half capacity. Port Hercule, which is skirted by Monaco's famous race track on two sides, usually acts as a magnet...
Chinamatadornetwork.com

A full-sized Titanic replica is under construction in China

If you ever wanted to experience what it would be like to travel on the Titanic (without the sinking situation, of course), here is your chance. A theme park in China is building an exact, full-sized replica of the ill-fated ocean liner as a theme park attraction. The theme park,...
Congress & CourtsGizmodo

Bernie Sanders: Hard Pass on Giving Jeff Bezos Billions for Space Travel

No, Jeff Bezos should not just get billions of dollars from NASA because he thinks he deserves it, Bernie Sanders says. After Blue Origin made a stink over losing out to SpaceX on an exclusive $2.9 billion NASA contract for a moon landing mission (due, NASA said, to limited funding), Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell—from Amazon’s home state of Washington—tacked on $10 billion for NASA into the Endless Frontier Act, a bill that allocates funding to conduct research in technological innovation and space exploration. Presumably, Blue Origin will get a chunk of this, since Cantwell’s amendment specifically states that NASA will subsidize “design, development, testing, and evaluation for not fewer than 2 entities” for the Human Landing System Program. (Both Blue Origin and Dynetics had competed for the contract.)
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ new yacht comes with its own yacht

One yacht is apparently not enough for the world richest man.The $500 million superyacht purchased by the Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos two years ago has nearly finished construction. And it’s not you’re average yacht.The 417-foot-long eyesore boasts a length longer than a football field and is among the biggest ever built in the Netherlands, the unofficial big-boat-building capital of the world.It includes multiple decks, an “ambient cinema,” to help you forget you’re the world’s richest man bobbing in the middle of the ocean.But the most eye-catching thing? The yacht’s got a support yacht.Read more:Pregnant OnlyFans star is planning...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Claasen sailing yacht Atalante for sale

The 27.5 metre sailing yacht Atalante has been listed for sale with Superyacht Partners. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Claasen Jachtbouw with exterior and interior design by Andre Hoek, Atalante was delivered in 2009 as the second in the yard's famed Truly Classic series. MCA compliant, she accommodates six guests in a master suite, a double VIP stateroom and a twin cabin, all with en suite facilities. She was the recipient of an inital refit in 2014/2015 with an additional comprehensive refit in spring 2019.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

Icon Yachts

Founded in 2005 by Ton Van Dam and Alex Schnaider, former F1 team owner and real estate investor, Icon Yachts is located in Harlingen in the Netherlands. Current CEO, Jen Wartena joined the company later on to help strengthen its growth. The company was created around the idea of having...
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

New Zealand opens to yachts from Australia

Great news from ‘Down Under’! A newly implemented air travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand means yacht owners and guests will now be able to enjoy the pristine waters of New Zealand once more. Yachts can access the remote Pacific country under existing sea border exemptions for vessels, and the yacht owners, plus friends and family, can now fly to join the yacht via the new travel bubble.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Christie’s Sets 10 World Records In $35-Million Watch Auction

Christie’s blockbuster Legends of Time and Exceptional Season of Watches sales held in two sessions in Hong Kong on May 22 totaled $34,850,855, the auction house’s highest total for a watch sale in Asia. The auction attracted world record prices for 10 lots, eight of them Patek Philippes, along with a Rolex and an F.P. Journe.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtharbour.com

Horizon Yachts Has Launched New FD87 Skyline

Built on spec and designed for the Australian market, the FD87 Hull 18 features a five-stateroom layout with a beach garage and touch-and-go helipad among its many amenities. A limited-edition design from the Cor D. Rover Signature Series, the yacht not only features the Rover-designed FD Series exterior styling, but also a custom-designed interior penned at the hands of the Dutch designer.
Boats & Watercraftssailmagazine.com

The Perfect Offshore Boat: Part 1

The title of this essay is a bit of a misnomer because I don’t actually believe there is such a thing as an objectively “good” offshore boat, let alone a perfect one. The answer is subjective. First, some truths. A conservative design with a more moderately sized rig, moderate displacement...
Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

Under Construction: Buy One Steel Stock Before the 70% Market Boom

I was driving around my town on the East Coast of Florida the other day and noticed something interesting. There was a lot of construction going on in the downtown area. That’s rare here because coastal Florida doesn’t have an abundance of land available for commercial development. I was in...
Environmentdornob.com

This New Yacht Eats Ocean Trash for Breakfast

Inspired to clean up the Earth’s cluttered oceans, world-class sailor Yvan Bourgnon has conceptualized a boat that will run on the floating garbage it collects. Bourgnon of all people understands how crucial such designs are for the health of the planet’s waterways. With 20 years of experience setting world-records in solo expeditions and transatlantic competitions, the Franco-Swiss ocean adventurer has observed a dramatic rise in ocean waste. In fact, Bourgnon had to quit the Trans Jaques Vabre yacht race in 2015 when his ship was assaulted by floating rubbish.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New Sanlorenzo SD96 motor yacht sold

A recently-delivered 29.62 metre Sanlorenzo SD96 motor yacht has been sold to an American client by Ken Denison and Alex Clarke of Denison Yachting. Designed by Zuccon International Project, with interior design by Patricia Urquiola, this model replaced the SD92 model in the range, which was launched in 2007 and has spawned 27 units.