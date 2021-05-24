Oregon City Christian Church breaks ground on community center

Pastor Loren Larsen promises 14,800-square-foot space will be open to all youth.

Oregon City Christian Church on May 16 broke ground on a 14,800-square-foot community center that will include two adult classrooms, a youth classroom, a Youth Hang Space and a gym.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, more than 140 people of all ages brought their shovels to dig into the dirt, while enjoying ice cream sundaes with mini-shovel spoons. For Loren Larsen, the church's pastor, the groundbreaking provides the promise of another space for all Oregon City youth to hang out, for community events and for sports leagues to practice and play.

"This means a lot to our congregation and town because of the impact our current building has had for the hurting and broken," he said. "While the groundbreaking is exciting, what really gives this day meaning is the impact it will have that we can't yet see."

In 2007, the church congregation broke ground on its original church at 1179 S. End Road.

"On that day, they prayed that the community would be reached and hearts would be changed," Larsen said. "They saw the potential of that new church building, but only God knew the impact it would have on the community."

Building the gym means a lot to Youth Pastor Ryan Leonard, who has been a part of the Oregon City Christian Church congregation since he was in sixth grade. When he was in the youth ministry as a student, youth had to share space with the church's other ministries, but soon there will be a space dedicated to students.

"It provides a space for our youth and community to come together and build relationships in a safe environment," Leonard said. "It is a place where we have the opportunity to serve our youth and community in a way we were unable to do before."

Planned hours of operation for the new Community Center will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The project's projected completion will be in March 2022.