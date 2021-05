Regions that are highly dependent on tourism such as the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands could leave the orange list behind for travelers from the UK in the coming weeks. Which is now Spain. Robert Curtis, Secretary of Aviation, announced today, Tuesday, that the British government will allow its citizens to travel to the islands of Orange Alert “whenever possible” as it prepares to add more countries to the Green List free of quarantine when it is reviewed on June 7.