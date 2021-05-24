Sex in the city couple arrested

Police in Williamsburg said what started off as an attempt to pull over a car turned into a brief chase. Officers say they tried to stop the car for careless driving, but the car sped off. Police were able to stop the car along Old Corbin Pike. Officers said the pair, 42-year-old Harvey Randle and 58-year-old Hazel Sears both from Williamsburg, ran on foot for a short distance before they were arrested. While searching the scene, officers said they found a small quantity of suspected meth. Police charged Randle with careless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading arrest, DUI (third offense), possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations. Sears was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading on foot, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention.