<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Noel Meade in no rush with Helvic Dream plans - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Noel Meade in no rush with Helvic Dream plans

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Meade is in no rush to make concrete plans for Helvic Dream following his thrilling victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday. Having finished behind the reopposing Broome on each of his three previous outings this season, the four-year-old turned the tables on his favoured soft ground - coming out on top by a short head at the Curragh to provide his trainer with a first Group One success on the Flat.

www.skysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#Coronation Cup#Coronation Stakes#Rush#Flat#Irish#The Champion Stakes#Hardwicke Stakes#Jockey#Curragh#Trip#Leopardstown#Furlongs#Epsom#Races#Success#Tattersalls#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportspastthewire.com

Noel Meade “can die a happy man” after first Group 1 success

“I can die a happy man” was the response of trainer Noel Meade as Helvic Dream (8/1) gave him a first Group 1 victory on the flat as he defeated his great rival Broome in the €300,000 Tattersalls Gold Cup at The Curragh. First run in 1962 when it was...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Dettori delight as Royal Ascot crowd is bolstered to 12,000

Frankie Dettori can barely contain his excitement at the news a crowd of 12,000 will join him at Royal Ascot next month. Dettori was crowned leading rider at the showpiece fixture for the second year in a row last season – courtesy of a final-day treble, which included the Coronation Stakes on Alpine Star and the St James’s Palace on Palace Pier.
Worldthoroughbreddailynews.com

Tattersalls Gold Cup Glory For Helvic Dream

Beaten three times by Broome (Ire) (Australia {GB}) already this term, Tom Hendron and Finbar Cahill's Helvic Dream (Ire) (Power {GB}) had been inching closer each time and chose the big occasion to turn it around as he denied that Ballydoyle rival in a thriller for the G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday. Benefitting from the heavily rain-eased going at The Curragh, the 4-year-old who emanates from the Noel Meade stable better known for its national hunt runners travelled smoothly on the inside in mid-division throughout the early stages. Filling the eye with Colin Keane motionless turning for home, the 8-1 shot had dead aim on the 10-11 favourite who had been committed by Ryan Moore approaching two out. Eventually asked to go and win his race, the gelding responded generously to overhaul Broome close home and prevail in a bobber by a short head, with a length back to the G3 Queen Elizabeth S. and Neom Turf Cup winner True Self (Ire) (Oscar {Ire}) in third. “I've won plenty of group 1s over jumps and had a number of horses placed in Guineas and a fourth in the Epsom Derby, so this feels just fantastic,” Meade said. “I was afraid to even dream about it. It means a lot and I can die happy now! It's a shame nobody is here, because you'd want to be going to the champagne bar over there!”
SportsSkySports

Alex Hammond: Back Bounce!

Sky Sport's Racing's Alex Hammond is working live from Chester on Saturday and she casts her eye over all the weekend's major races in this week's blog. Last week I told you about my potential ante-post blunder after I charged in to back Mac Swiney for the Cazoo Derby before his heavy defeat in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Royal Ascot to Host Crowds of 12,000 a Day

Royal Ascot will welcome a crowd of 12,000 for each day of the prestigious five-day meeting next month after being selected as one of the government's pilot events with track officials confident the summer highlight will feel like "the party it's meant to be." The Berkshire track was previously pressing...
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Coral Sponsors Coronation Cup

The G1 Coronation Cup has a new sponsor and will this year be run as the Coral Coronation Cup on Friday, June 4. Coral joins Cazoo as the official betting partner for Cazoo Oaks Day at Epsom. The Coronation Cup returns to Epsom following its brief relocation last year to...
WorldThe Independent

Suesa on course for Commonwealth Cup date

Unbeaten French sprinter Suesa will head to Royal Ascot in search of Group One glory. The George Strawbridge-owned three-year-old has a perfect record of four runs and four victories, all at Chantilly. After winning on her track debut in October last year, the filly took the Listed Prix Yacowlef before...
Worldracingtips.com

Royal Ascot 2021 – Commonwealth Cup Ante-Post Preview and 14/1 Selection!

Commonwealth Cup (6f, Friday, June 18, 3.40pm) Royal Ascot continues to captivate audiences worldwide, with the 2021 meeting promising to be yet another star-studded affair. With this in mind, we have decided to produce our own in-depth previews of all the big races in prospect at Royal Ascot 2021. Here,...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Ocean Wind seeking to further Gold Cup ambitions at Sandown

Ocean Wind is out to cement his Gold Cup claims with victory in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown. The five-year-old has filled the runner-up spot on each of his three starts so far this year, most recently pushing triple Gold Cup hero Stradivarius close in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.
Worldthoroughbreddailynews.com

Sandown Braced For Emotional Night

Days after the sad news broke of the passing of one of British racing's great personalities Joe Mercer, Sandown pay an apt tribute marking his legacy on the country's most prestigious evening meeting of the year. Thursday's action centres around the 10-furlong G3 Coral Brigadier Gerard S. named for his...
Sportspaulickreport.com

Derby Fifth-Place Finisher O Besos Headlines Saturday’s Matt Winn Stakes

Bernard Racing, Tagg Team Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Terry Stephens' Kentucky Derby (Grade 1) fifth-place finisher O Besos headlines a field of eight 3-year-olds that were entered in Saturday's $150,000 Matt Winn (G3) – one of seven stakes events on the 11-race Stephen Foster Preview Day card at Churchill Downs.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Friday 5/28/21

It's a great time to dive into horse racing, and FanDuel Racing gives you the chance to do just that. Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets. As always, check for scratches...
SportsSkySports

Royal Ascot next for Alenquer with Derby off agenda

Alenquer has Royal Ascot on his agenda having been forced to miss the Cazoo Derby and the German equivalent. A surprise winner of the Sandown Classic Trial, William Haggas was contemplating supplementing the lightly-raced colt for Epsom but a minor problem scuppered that plan. "He won't be supplemented, he had...
SciencePosted by
newschain

New Science steers Royal Ascot course with winning debut

New Science appears to have earned himself a place in Charlie Appleby’s Royal Ascot squad after making an impressive start to his career at Yarmouth. Plenty was expected of the Lope De Vega colt in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, with solid support ensuring William Buick’s mount went off the 13-8 favourite.
AnimalsRiverside Press Enterprise

Richard Mandella hopes United delivers good news for horse racing

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella should be a happy man these days. He’ll saddle 3-5 morning-line favorite United in Saturday’s $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes while in the midst of a strong 2020-21 meet at Santa Anita. But the 70-year-old Mandella is concerned about horse racing. He believes the sport...
PoliticsBloodhorse.com

Gulfstream's Outer Turf-to-Tapeta Project Begins June 7

Gulfstream Park's construction of a Tapeta surface on the outer section of its turf course will begin June 7, two weeks earlier than originally proposed, the track noted on its May 30 overnight. Racing will be reduced to three days a week for three months over the project, taking place...
WorldPosted by
newschain

‘All systems go’ for Mooneista and Commonwealth Cup

Mooneista will fly the flag for Jack Davison and his family’s breeding operation when she travels to Royal Ascot to take on the Group One Commonwealth Cup. The daughter of Dandy Man crossed the line in second place when making her Group Three debut in the Lacken Stakes at Naas on May 16, finishing just a neck behind Adrian McGuinness’ A Case Of You.