Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish passes 30K fully vaccinated residents

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 30,000 Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the latest data, approximately 34,267 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 477 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 30,524 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 776.

