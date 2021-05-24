We Need a Restrictor Plate for Pitching

One of the most exciting things in fantasy baseball is watching a player finally break out. With Vlad Guerrero Jr. it doesn’t exactly qualify as a shocking turn of events, but he’s making up for it by breaking out in a big way. He blasted two home runs to finish with three RBI yesterday afternoon, keeping the Blue Jays in the game long enough to force extra innings (the Toronto bullpen had other ideas, though—giving up two runs in the 10th and seven in the 11th). To any doubters, this is why he was such a heralded prospect. Not that anyone will ever admit to doubting him at this point.