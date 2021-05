Asuka, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose defeated Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (w/ Reginald) All of the women are in the ring arguing, and Alexa Bliss pops up in her playground at the top of the ramp. "This is WWE, you can't let any distraction get into your head or you won't go very far" - sound advice from Corey Graves. Whoever told Adnan Virk to start calling moves as "oh" and "AHHHHHHH!," please tell him to stop. Asuka got a win with a Shining Wizard on Shayna Baszler, selling a knee injury. It's WWE, so Charlotte gets her heat back by knocking out the person who just won. Alexa Bliss AND Lilly are both laughing on the ramp, with Lilly's being pumped in over the sound system.