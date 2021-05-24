Are you prepared for the future of work?

Just two years ago, most employees were still working at the office, safely nestled into the warm arms of their company’s network and cyber security measures, run by their in-house IT departments. Fast forward to 2020 and suddenly 62% of Americans are working from home. In comes the use of personal devices, unsecure or glitchy WiFi, remote network connections, and poor, if any, security measures. We’ve been released from the “mothership” (aka company headquarters) and sent to work from our own homes or other remote locations. This certainly has its perks. The vast majority of employees are embracing this new change with enthusiasm, and even employees are reaping the benefits as remote work is more cost effective, among other things. Nevertheless, this new way of operating businesses has presented employees and their companies with some new challenges which require speedy resolutions.