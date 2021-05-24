Are you prepared for the future of work?
By now, we've done our best to adapt to the intensive change over the past year brought on by the pandemic. But as we try to regain a semblance of normalcy, it's important to recognize that the world of work was already changing and recent events have only sped up the process. Even as we start to see a light at the end of the tunnel, we know things can't truly go back to "normal." But in many ways, this is a good thing. One thing we learned is that we have to make space for the holistic human experience in the workplace, and when we do, the results are amazing.