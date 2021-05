(Tallahassee, FL) — The state of Florida is being taken to court over its new law that targets Big Tech companies. Two tech groups are suing over the law that aims to stop social media companies from removing people from their sites without an explanation for doing so. The groups say protections for free speech are being violated. They also claim there’s a political motivation behind the law. The new law allows the state to fine the companies a-quarter-of-a-million-dollars a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate. Unless the law is put on hold, it goes into effect July 1st. The law was in part a reaction to former President Trump’s accounts being shut down.