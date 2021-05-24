IMF Official: ‘A World With More Than One Reserve Currency Is a More Stable World’

Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli said we already live in a world with more than one reserve currency, but also that crypto was too young and volatile to be a global reserve. Mancini was responding to a question from CoinDesk Managing Director Emily Parker during CoinDesk TV’s coverage of Consensus 2021, the company’s annual conference that brings together experts and influencers in cryptocurrency, global finance and more. Parker had asked whether the U.S. should be concerned that China’s under-development central bank digital currency (CBDC) could threaten the dominance of the U.S. dollar as the world’s global reserve currency.