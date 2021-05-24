newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IMF Official: ‘A World With More Than One Reserve Currency Is a More Stable World’

By Sandali Handagama
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommaso Mancini-Griffoli said we already live in a world with more than one reserve currency, but also that crypto was too young and volatile to be a global reserve. Mancini was responding to a question from CoinDesk Managing Director Emily Parker during CoinDesk TV’s coverage of Consensus 2021, the company’s annual conference that brings together experts and influencers in cryptocurrency, global finance and more. Parker had asked whether the U.S. should be concerned that China’s under-development central bank digital currency (CBDC) could threaten the dominance of the U.S. dollar as the world’s global reserve currency.

www.coindesk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Reserve Currency#Digital Currency Group#Imf#Reserve Bank#Monetary Policies#Bis#Cbdc#The U S Federal Reserve#Dogecoin#Cryptocurrencies#Coindesk Tv#Global Capital Markets#Global Reserve Currencies#Central Bank#Global Finance#Japanese Yen#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Blockchain Startups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
World Bank
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

The Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world. The Riksbank plans to test its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) with commercial bank Handelsbanken as it moves on from having only simulated participants. The e-krona is set to move from the...
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Japan’s Top Central Banker: Bitcoin is 'Barely Used' for Settlements

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the vast majority of Bitcoin trading is “speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high.”. Recent price movements add weight to Kuroda’s claim. Bitcoin has fallen by 8% in the past day to $36,187 and by 11.31%...
Currenciesalbuquerquenews.net

Official foreign exchange rates in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are official foreign exchange rates against Uzbek soums released by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan on Friday, which will take effect on next Monday. Currency Unit Averaged. U.S. Dollar 1 10,580.65. Euro 1 12,893.58. Russian Ruble 1 143.88. Chinese Yuan 1 1,661.66. Japanese...
Currenciesthedechained.com

Bank of Japan Governor Criticises Bitcoin

Following a controversial statement by the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, stating that they intend to transform the city to a cryptocurrency trading center, the Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has criticised Bitcoin. Haruhiko Kuroda, the Bank Governor, had said that Bitcoins are not often used for settlement purposes. He also complained about the high volatility of cryptocurrencies.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Central bankers downplay cryptos as market consolidates

Bitcoin price momentum continues to fail at 200-day simple moving average (SMA), constructing symmetrical triangle. Ethereum price momentum stalls at the tactically important 50-day SMA, but overall price structure remains positive. XRP price drops below neckline of a head-shoulders pattern on the four-hour chart, introducing new short-term risk. Bitcoin price...
Foreign Policyfreightwaves.com

China conundrum: US companies advised to prepare for political risk

U.S. companies operating in China should develop exit plans in case political tensions escalate or they are forced to make ethical compromises that anger employees, shareholders or customers, former U.S. officials said last week. The rivalry between the two superpowers is escalating across many fronts — military, technological, economic and...
Worldledgerinsights.com

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is Speculative Fad, Says The Government of Denmark’s Central Bank

Bitcoin is not a threat to central banks and the current financial system said the governor of Danmarks Nationalbank – Lars Rohde. The substantial growth of the cryptocurrency sector in the past year has caught the eye of central bankers. The latest to opine on the matter and, somewhat expectedly, to dismiss the industry’s chances of actually disrupting the centuries-old financial space was the governor of Denmark’s central bank.
Currenciescalifornianewstimes.com

Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, digital currencies: how do they work?

Cryptocurrencies, which first emerged after the global financial crisis, provided a vision of money freed from central bank control. Since its inception, they have grown rapidly into a highly volatile and disruptive asset class. According to CoinMarketCap, the market value of Bitcoin, the most traded cryptocurrency, is about $ 700...
Currenciescryptoslate.com

Bank of Japan governor slams Bitcoin, questions its usage in settlements

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda questioned Bitcoin’s use case during an interview yesterday, business news outlet Bloomberg reported. The bank is currently testing a ‘digital yen,’ the digital version of its fiat currency, but remains shaky on the topic of cryptocurrencies. “Most of the trading is speculative and volatility...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto will ‘come to life’ in Nigeria, central bank governor says

At a 279th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) will be legal in the country, Business Insider reported on Wednesday. Emefiele did not directly mention a decision to reverse the CBN’s February ban of...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Leveraged Crypto Trading is a Threat to Financial System, Warns Bank of Korea

Earlier this week, head of South Korea’s central bank Lee Ju-yeol warned that leveraged crypto trading was a threat to the country’s financial system. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of [crypto],” he said. We expect [the increasing amount of crypto trading] to have a negative impact on the financial system in any respect.”
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Chinese Yuan USD/CNY

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Chinese Yuan (Symbol USD/CNY) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currenciesihodl.com

Cryptocurrencies Barely Used as Means of Settlement, Says Bank of Japan

The cryptocurrency market remains to be a dangerous place as its volatility still "extraordinarily high," Bloomberg reports, citing Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Kuroda also doubts that cryptocurrencies are even used as a means of settlement. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay up to date...
Economyforkast.news

Will China become the new digital currency superpower?

In the summer of 2019, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivered a striking speech. The United Kingdom, an ally of special status to the United States, stated publicly that a “Synthetic Hegemonic Currency (SHC)” supported by the world’s central banks could dampen the “domineering influence of the U.S. dollar on global trade.” This seemingly direct attack on the USD as the global reserve currency, the main currency for trade and sovereign debt issuance, was delivered in reaction to plans from the Facebook-backed Libra (now renamed Diem) Association to launch a global stablecoin, a move policymakers feared would dilute sovereign monetary control. However, despite the focus of the West on private threats to their global monetary regime, China was already one step ahead.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index , which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. read more.
Retailcoingeek.com

South Africa central bank launches feasibility study for retail CBDC

The South African Reserve Bank has launched a study on the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as “complementary to cash.” The study, which is expected to be concluded in 2022, will investigate how a retail CBDC would impact the bank’s policy position and mandate. In its announcement,...