2021 TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis: Five Olympic Trials Spoilers to Watch. With a little over a month until the rescheduled Olympic Trials in Omaha, the countdown is on to one of the best spectacles in United States swimming. Even without a full capacity crowd in Omaha, the Wave II Olympic Trials will still be a can’t-miss swim meet this summer from June 13-20. The TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis will be the last stop of the Pro Swim Series before everyone starts to taper down and gets ready for Olympic Trials with spots in Tokyo on the line.