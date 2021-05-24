A year after George Floyd: A letter to my Black son (Opinion)
We are upon the first anniversary of a deplorable killing. Last May, outside of a grocery store in Minnesota, George Floyd -- a Black man -- was slowly, casually murdered by a White police officer. Floyd's daughter, Gianna, is the same age as you -- you could be playmates. That is how I know that Floyd certainly didn't choose to "sacrifice," as one politician put it, his life to the cause of racial justice, leaving her traumatized and fatherless. Sometimes, when I look at your beautiful face, I think of that little girl and my heart breaks.www.msn.com