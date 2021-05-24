newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

A year after George Floyd: A letter to my Black son (Opinion)

By Opinion by Keith Magee
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are upon the first anniversary of a deplorable killing. Last May, outside of a grocery store in Minnesota, George Floyd -- a Black man -- was slowly, casually murdered by a White police officer. Floyd's daughter, Gianna, is the same age as you -- you could be playmates. That is how I know that Floyd certainly didn't choose to "sacrifice," as one politician put it, his life to the cause of racial justice, leaving her traumatized and fatherless. Sometimes, when I look at your beautiful face, I think of that little girl and my heart breaks.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
Journey Brown
Person
Emmett Till
Person
George Floyd
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#People Like Us#Racial Injustice#Proud Of His Son#True Love#White People#Transatlantic African#Indigenous#I Many#The Civil Rights Movement#Dear Son#Daughter#Brown People#Man#Teenager Darnella Frazier#Opinion#Brown Citizens#Papa#True Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Kennesaw, GAfox5atlanta.com

Students upset after principal order removal of Black Lives Matter display

KENNESAW, Ga. - A Kennesaw high school has become the center of controversy after the principal told students a "Black Lives Matter" display had to come down. Students at Kennesaw Mountain High School said they came up with the idea in class one day to honor the lives of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other Black people that have died in police encounters.
Forsyth County, NCgreensboro.com

Our Opinion: One year later, we remember George Floyd

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, obstructing his breath as he begged for his life. A jury of 12 found Floyd’s killer guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter on April 20. He awaits sentencing and has appealed his convictions. Three other officers involved are awaiting trial.
Minoritiesutoronto.ca

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah on the legacy of George Floyd and anti-Black racism in Canada

U of T Mississauga researcher Akwasi Owusu-Bempah led a study that found Black men are disproportionately represented in Ontario’s prisons (photo by Brian Summers) George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in Minneapolis one year ago this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. The killing, recorded on video and viewed widely on social media and the news, sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and around the world.
Law Enforcementwsgw.com

A year after George Floyd’s death, cautious optimism for police reform

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, emerged from the ornate Lyndon Baines Johnson Room on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol. He had just finished a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with other families of police violence victims, including Eric Garner, Botham Jean and Terence Crutcher. A black mask covered his face with the numbers 8:46 – the length of time his brother was originally believed to have been pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Testimony during the Chauvin trial later revealed it was actually 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
MinoritiesKingsport Times-News

What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

After George Floyd’s murder, my students wrote protest poetry

On June 1 of last year, a student sent me a poem. This wasn’t particularly unusual. I teach creative writing, and we’d spent the year creating poems, short stories, and various art projects. I work with ninth graders in New York City who identify as female or gender-nonconforming/non-binary. We spend a lot of our time on journaling and personal reflection in order to feel comfortable enough to make art.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: I have hope a year after George Floyd’s murder but still face racism in my neighborhood

Stewart is news operations manager at NBC 7 San Diego and past president of the San Diego Association of Black Journalists. She lives in Allied Gardens. “I hope I never have to see you again.” That is how I was greeted by a White woman walking in my Allied Gardens neighborhood as I headed off to work earlier this month. She told me she hoped the person I was taking care of was getting better. When I asked her why she assumed I was a caregiver, she told me all the caregivers leave to go to their own homes around that time of day.
MinoritiesSalisbury Post

Guest columnists: Civic life suffers from pressures on Black men

About the same number of young Black men and women reach voting age in North Carolina every year, but there’s a huge gender gap each time ballots are counted. In 2020, when Trump won the state by 74,500 votes, Black women cast 622,000 ballots but Black men cast only 402,000 — a startling gap of 220,000 votes.
MinoritiesThe Day

Anti-racism crusade built on dubious triad of beliefs

A white minister in the small all-White (99.8% non-Black) Connecticut town of Lyme-Old Lyme (pop 10,000) claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
MinoritiesJournal Inquirer

Red Jahncke: Radical beliefs are deployed by anti-racism crusaders

A white minister in the small nearly all-white (99.8% non-Black) town of Lyme-Old Lyme claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
MinoritiesSeattle Times

Anniversary of Floyd murder: A moment for self-reflection

As it has been a year since the murder of George Floyd, and this new wave of activism has crashed over our society, it’s important to reflect on where this wave has carried us. How much has changed? White people, especially conservative ones, have had a huge drop-off in support...
San Diego, CAsdvoice.info

EDITORIAL – One Year After George Floyd: America and the Police

Dr. John E. Warren Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint. It appears that two important things have happened since the death of George Floyd at the hand of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota: (1) police continue to kill black men and women either by shooting them or physically killing them by hand. One would think that with the repeated airing of the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered by police officers kneeling on his neck and body, that everyone in uniform would know that such actions can lead to death. Well, here in San Diego and other places around the country, the police are still not only kneeling in multiple numbers on singularly pinned to the ground black individuals, but also still punching them with their fist while the person being arrested is still laying face down with officers on their back.
MinoritiesSFGate

Book World: How police violence leads to Black 'rebellion'

- - - An old African proverb cautions, "Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter." In "America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s," Elizabeth Hinton debunks an account of policing and violence in the United States that is as popularly accepted as it is historically inaccurate.