Seattle Surge adds Classic to roster ahead of Call of Duty League Stage 4

The Seattle Surge is slotting Classic into its starting roster for Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today. Classic was with the Paris Legion for the first half of the year, posting a 0.88 K/D during the 2021 season, including a 0.91 K/D in Hardpoint and a 0.72 K/D in Search and Destroy, according to BreakingPoint.GG. Seattle had an opening on its roster after Decemate and the organization decided to mutually part ways on May 18. Decemate replaced Loony in the Surge’s starting lineup on May 3.