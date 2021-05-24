newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Seattle Surge adds Classic to roster ahead of Call of Duty League Stage 4

By Tanner Wooten
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Surge is slotting Classic into its starting roster for Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today. Classic was with the Paris Legion for the first half of the year, posting a 0.88 K/D during the 2021 season, including a 0.91 K/D in Hardpoint and a 0.72 K/D in Search and Destroy, according to BreakingPoint.GG. Seattle had an opening on its roster after Decemate and the organization decided to mutually part ways on May 18. Decemate replaced Loony in the Surge’s starting lineup on May 3.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Stage Four#The Seattle Surge#The Paris Legion#K D In Search And Destroy#Breakingpoint#Cdl#The Los Angeles Thieves#Dot Esports#Duty League Season#Duty Championship#Hardpoint#Turning#Today#Loony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Esports
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

OpTic Chicago defeat Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers to stay alive in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major

OpTic Chicago are moving on to Championship Sunday of the 2021 Call of Duty League’s Stage Three Major. Heading into this week's Major, Chicago were coming off a disappointing 2-3 performance in Stage Three group play. This meant OpTic immediately started the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket, putting their backs against the wall from the get-go.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Why LAN will expose the Call of Duty League’s worst players

The ongoing global health crisis pushed the Call of Duty League’s first and second seasons online, but we finally have a return date for LAN, and it could spell trouble for some of the league’s lesser players. Despite the Call of Duty League signalling a transition to the future for...
Video GamesSports Business Journal

Call of Duty League sets season high peak number

Call of Duty League set a new season high for peak viewership this past weekend with the Toronto Ultra-Optic Chicago matchup, as the Activision Blizzard owned property continues to see momentum in its second year. The matchup that the Ultra won 3-2 was the Round 5 game of the Stage 3 Tournament tha...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Seattle Surge part ways with Jacob 'Decemate' Cato

Jacob "Decemate" Cato's tenure with the Seattle Surge of the Call of Duty League is over after 15 days. The Surge announced Tuesday there was a mutual parting with Decemate. "The Seattle Surge and JT "Decemate" Cato have decided to mutually part ways as we prepare to move forward into Stage IV of the CDL season," the team said on Twitter. "We would like to thank JT and wish him the best on his future endeavors.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Call of Duty League Stage 4 Groups Revealed

Stage 4 is upon us, and the groups have been decided. The 2021 Call of Duty League season has breezed past. Already approaching Stage 4, the groups have finally been decided and we can look forward to more CDL action. Group A. Atlanta FaZe. OpTic Chicago. LA Thieves. Minnesota ROKKR.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Nadeshot Leaves Twitch Partnership for YouTube to Co-Stream Call of Duty League

Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, CEO of 100 Thieves, has willingly stepped down as a Twitch partner five years after his return to the platform from MLG.tv. This likely comes as a result of the Call of Duty League (CDL) exclusivity deal with Twitch's up-and-coming stream platform rival, YouTube Gaming. Activision Blizzard Entertainment struck a deal with YouTube in January 2020, effectively confining official streams of the Overwatch League, Hearthstone Competitive and CDL to the platform for the next few years.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Call of Duty League All-Star Weekend Players Revealed

The Call of Duty League is getting ready for the fourth stage of the competition soon, but before that, we have a special side tournament that will be happening this season. Activision is bringing back the Call of Duty League All-Star Weekend. It is sure to be a crazy competition following up right after the insane Stage 3 Major we just had.
Video Gamesesportsbets.com

Call of Duty League: FaZe Wins Major III

They’re now saying that every team in the Call of Duty League has the ability to win. It’s so hard to predict what might happen week in, week out, and that fact remained true throughout Major III. As fans, we bore witness to some incredible gameplay over the weekend – but did it wrap as we expected?
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Excel Esports add denyk, nukeduck to roster

British organization Excel Esports made their addition of Erlend "nukeduck" Vatevik Holm and Petr "denyk" Haramach to their League of Legends European Championship roster official on Tuesday. The move had been expected since the team parted ways with mid laner Pawel "Czekolad" Szczepanik and support Tore "Tore" Hoel Eilertsen on...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Added to major-league roster

Walton was recalled by the Mariners on Friday. A strained left hip flexor sent Evan White to the IL and opened the door for Walton's second stint with the big-league club this season. His first stint lasted all of one day and this one figures to be brief as well. Walton will provide depth in the middle infield until there is a more pressing need on the roster (likely in the bullpen).
NFLchatsports.com

4 Vikings players on the roster bubble ahead of OTAs

(Photo by Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) Bisi Johnson. Which Minnesota Vikings players now find themselves on the roster bubble ahead of OTAs and training camp?. It didn’t come as a surprise to anybody that the Minnesota Vikings were extremely active during the offseason. Missing the playoffs and performing so disappointingly on the defensive side of the ball last season had led to some big personnel changes both in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft, which should hopefully come with a turnaround in fortunes next time around.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Call of Duty League Stage 4 power rankings for May 25

Call of Duty League Stage 4 is upon us, and that means one huge change is coming to Treyarch’s first-person shooter: in-person play. After a season and a half of playing online, teams will finally see one another again when they meet for the Stage 4 Major in June. The excitement is palpable.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Roster: Exploring the Big League Depth at Shortstop

As of Sunday morning, there was no additional news on the exact condition of Corey Seager’s hand, aside from the fact that X-rays administered on Saturday night showed a fracture. Either way, the untimely injury will cause yet another shakeup to an already fluid active roster. Including the four players on the 60-day injured list, the Los Angeles Dodgers will have a total of 13 players on the shelf at the start of Sunday’s finale against the Marlins.