newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Medical marijuana law changes pass Pennsylvania House panel

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to permanently adopt pandemic-prompted changes to Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law passed a state House committee on Monday, but most Democrats on the panel voted against allowing grower-producers to use pesticides. The Health Committee voted nearly unanimously to advance to the House floor the proposed...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Current Law#Pennsylvania House#Ap#Democrats#The Health Committee#The Health Department#Gop#Legislative Consent#Drug#Governor#Majority Republicans#Harrisburg#Voters#Pesticides#Hemp Derived Ingredients#Disaster Emergency#Three Month Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Livermore, MESun-Journal

Livermore resident questions changes to medical marijuana ordinance

LIVERMORE — Proposed amendments to the town’s medical marijuana ordinance drew questions and comments at Thursday evening’s hearing on the annual Town Meeting warrant. Residents were invited to participate via Zoom or in person at the Town Office/Fire Station complex to review articles on the June 8 warrant. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day at Spruce Mountain Primary School, Gibbs Mill Road.
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan House Passes Bill to Close Loophole in Marijuana Legislation

The Michigan House has passed legislation that would close a loophole allowing the sale of unregulated THC products. Currently, some products use THC from marijuana, but are not regulated the same way. The new legislation would define all THC products as marijuana, making them subject to the same testing and...
Lawncadvertiser.com

Letter: Tweaks to medical marijuana law needed now

As someone who has smoked marijuana for decades and considers it a life-saving pain management tool, I was encouraged when New York finally joined the adult-use legalization movement. As heartening as it is to see my fellow New Yorkers embracing cannabis, it is disappointing that the state is dragging its...
Colorado StateDaily Record

Marijuana regulation bill overwhelmingly passes in Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives passed the state’s most substantial marijuana regulation policy since legalization on Thursday, intending to crack down on youth access to high-potency THC products and tighten rules for the medical marijuana market. HB21-1317 passed overwhelmingly, 56-8, and moves on to the state Senate, where it is...
Oregon StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon bill would ban landlords from many background checks

(The Center Square) – Oregon lawmakers could soon ban landlords from considering most criminal history in future tenant applications. If passed, Senate Bill 291 would ban landlords from taking arrests or criminal history into account when considering tenant applications if an applicant entered a diversion program, received a deferred judgment, or was charged for a crime that's been removed from public records. That includes former offenses in Oregon like possession of cannabis or other illicit drugs.
U.S. Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Senate Approves Smokable Medical Marijuana Bill

The Louisiana Senate on Thursday approved a bill to give patients in the state’s medical marijuana program the ability to legally smoke cannabis flower. The move, which comes a week after an effort to more broadly legalize marijuana in the state stalled in the House of Representatives, would mark a significant expansion to the current medical cannabis law if enacted. As it stands, patients are able to vaporize cannabis preparations via a “metered-dose inhaler,” but they cannot access whole-plant flower and smoking is not allowed.
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio House Passes Tax Change For Remote Workers

Last year, Ohio lawmakers passed a law allowing municipalities to continue to collect income taxes from employees who were temporarily working from home in other communities. The Ohio House has passed a bill that would change that. Republican Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) said the bill passed last year during the...
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Approved By Senate, Very Close to Law

Take a dive into politics and learn how much further a medical marijuana expansion bill is from becoming law. House Bill 1535 has been moving quickly through the hands of Texas legislators and originally proposed to change the definition of low THC cannabis from .5 percent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinols to 5 percent. HB 1535 was filed on March 8, 2021 by Rep. Stephanie Klick and also seeks to expand medial marijuana qualifying conditions for patients.
U.S. Politicsmountainvalleynewspaper.com

Medical Marijuana Legalized

By Sherri Blevins On Monday, May 17, 2021, Governor Ivey signed Senate Bill 46, legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. Alabama joined 36 other states in taking this action. This bill has been in the works since 2019. Senator Tim Melson introduced the bill in 2019, and since that time, support…
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Hawaii Senate Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill And Separate Decriminalization Expansion Proposal

The Hawaii Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana as well as separate legislation to significantly expand the state’s existing decriminalization law. Under the legalization proposal—which advanced at a joint meeting of the Senate Judiciary and Ways and Means committees last week—adults would be allowed to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and cultivate the plant for personal use. It cleared the full chamber in a 20-5 vote. The other piece of legislation would build upon the state’s existing decriminalization policy, where possession of three grams or less of marijuana is punishable by a $130 fine and no threat of jail time. The Senate passed legislation to increase that threshold to 30 grams, or just over an ounce, in a 24-1 vote. Both pieces of legislation now head to the House for consideration. Should they get final approval from the legislature, however, it still remains to be seen how Gov. David Ige (D) will approach them. During an interview this month, the governor declined to say whether he would sign or veto a legalization bill if it arrived on his desk, but he said the ongoing federal prohibition on marijuana creates complications that would factor into his decision. “I’d have to look at it. I do have concerns. Marijuana is still a Schedule I substance, which is highly regulated by the federal government,” he said. “Until that is changed, it is confusing for the public to think that it’s legalized here but, if they were to carry it beyond certain quantities, they could actually end up getting prosecuted and sent to prison for a very long time.” — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 800 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access…