Jodie Turner-Smith Addresses the Backlash She's Faced for Portraying Anne Boleyn
Jodie Turner-Smith wasn't surprised that her portrayal of former Queen of England, Anne Boleyn, attracted backlash. In Glamour U.K.'s May cover story, Turner-Smith addressed the response she's received regarding her decision to play King Henry VIII's second wife. Following the news of her casting, some of those in opposition spoke out over the fact that Turner-Smith — a U.K. native who was born to Jamaican parents — is portraying a historic figure who is white.www.msn.com