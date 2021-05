The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has released a new statement addressing speculation about on-air drug use at Eurovision.“Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage,” the statement, released on 24 May, reads. “A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin, which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU.“No drug use took place...