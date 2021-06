At least 16 people were injured after a city bus crashed into a residential building in Brooklyn, New York.Authorities say that at about 2pm on Monday, the MTA bus smashed directly into a three-story brownstone in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Miraculously, no one was killed.Fire department officials said that 16 people sustained “minor or moderate” injuries, and 13 of them went to a hospital.At the time of the crash, no one was on the bottom floor of the building, which residents say is used as a doctor’s office. At least two people, however, were on the third floor.“I just heard screeching...