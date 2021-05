For a fifth day, police, parents and volunteers continued to search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing over the weekend in suburban Hammond. Kyrin Carter, who is on the autism spectrum, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western, located on 179th Street near Interstate 80/94, according to police. Surveillance footage captured Kyrin, who was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue shorts and no shoes, walking away from the hotel.