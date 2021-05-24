Holly Willoughby's sister praises mum Lynn for her age-defying genes as she turns 73 (Image: INSTAGRAM/REX)

Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly praised their mother Lynn for her age-defying genes as she turned 73 years old.

Lynn barely looked a day over 40 in a selfie shared on Kelly's Instagram page where the mother-daughter dup smiled for the camera.

"Happy 73rd birthday to the love of all our lives...my wonderful age defying mumma...Lynn," she captioned the post.

In the snap, the duo were wearing matching lipsticks and matching smiles as they stood in a greenhouse filled with plants.

Friends and fans were just as shocked about Lynn's phenomenally youthful looks as they took to the comment section to compliment her.

"You've got good genes there kid x" This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes commented.

Meanwhile, Tamzin Outhwaite posted: "Happy birthday Lynn. looking no older than 27!!"

Her mum was celebrating her 73rd birthday (Image: ladywilloughby/Instagram)

"She looks amazing, happy birthday Lynn," one fan posted while another wrote: "She is so beautiful. Seventy what??? She looks so much younger."

Back in February, Holly shared her relief after Lynn finally received her coronavirus vaccine.

She told co-host Phillip Schofield she was "relieved" on This Morning, with it clear from her voice she was thrilled about the news.

We see where the sisters get their youthful genes from (Image: hollywilloughby/Instagram)

Her mother messaged her just before the show began, and she decided to share the news live with the nation.

She excitedly revealed: "I've got a good bit of news today! My mum has just had her vaccine, she just texted me."

The presenter explained why she had the vaccine dose, continuing: "She’s in the over 70 category, so she got the call.

"So that is a relief. It's incredible isn't it, it's really amazing."