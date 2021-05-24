Gales Creek woman plants garden to help others

Robin Ten Broeck hopes her vegetables will help out local individuals and food pantries.

While Robin Ten Broeck has been growing a garden on her property for the last five years, this year, the Gales Creek woman has decided to share the bounty of her "Feed My People Garden" with local food banks and others.

"We have an amazing garden," said Ten Broeck, who lives on 14 acres and raises chickens for their eggs. "It's 5,300 square feet."

Joe Ten Broeck, Robin's husband, and Marie-Helen Rake have all worked hard on the garden to bring it to fruition, Robin Ten Broeck added.

That garden includes seven rows of beets, and snap peas as well. The Ten Broecks are also growing squash and cucumbers.

"Indoors, we have little small plants under grow lights," Robin Ten Broeck said, noting that they are set atop three 8-foot-long tables.

Ten Broeck said those include tomatillos and roma tomatoes that are almost ready to plant outside, along with herbs such as cilantro and basil.

Other members of Forest Grove's Daybreak Rotary Club have helped out in the garden as well, she said. Also helping out are members of St. Bede's Episcopal Church, where Ten Broeck is a member.

"It's just wonderful. People who come out are happy and they work hard," said Ten Broeck, a longtime Rotarian.

She said one 5-year-old worker named Corbin even helped out in the garden, pounding in 20 rebar stakes.

The Rotary Club has been helping out to deliver food to local food banks and pick up food from local farms. Rotarians have also delivered produce to individuals in need in Cornelius, Ten Broeck said.

Ten Broeck said she has donated some of her garden produce to the food pantry at the Forest Grove Solid Life Center and the Forest Grove Elks Club.

In the past, Ten Broeck said she has had "gleaners" come out from Dairy Creek Community Food Web to pick an estimated 300 pounds of apples from two of her trees.

When all is said and done, Ten Broeck said she hopes to donate about 100 pounds of vegetables to donate to the food pantries.

Ten Broeck says she is impressed with all the help and support she's received from the Forest Grove community along the way.

"I think it's an amazingly generous community," she said.

