newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gales Creek, OR

Gales Creek woman plants garden to help others

By Ray Pitz
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awVBv_0a9SesJB00 Robin Ten Broeck hopes her vegetables will help out local individuals and food pantries.

While Robin Ten Broeck has been growing a garden on her property for the last five years, this year, the Gales Creek woman has decided to share the bounty of her "Feed My People Garden" with local food banks and others.

"We have an amazing garden," said Ten Broeck, who lives on 14 acres and raises chickens for their eggs. "It's 5,300 square feet."

Joe Ten Broeck, Robin's husband, and Marie-Helen Rake have all worked hard on the garden to bring it to fruition, Robin Ten Broeck added.

That garden includes seven rows of beets, and snap peas as well. The Ten Broecks are also growing squash and cucumbers.

"Indoors, we have little small plants under grow lights," Robin Ten Broeck said, noting that they are set atop three 8-foot-long tables.

Ten Broeck said those include tomatillos and roma tomatoes that are almost ready to plant outside, along with herbs such as cilantro and basil.

Other members of Forest Grove's Daybreak Rotary Club have helped out in the garden as well, she said. Also helping out are members of St. Bede's Episcopal Church, where Ten Broeck is a member.

"It's just wonderful. People who come out are happy and they work hard," said Ten Broeck, a longtime Rotarian.

She said one 5-year-old worker named Corbin even helped out in the garden, pounding in 20 rebar stakes.

The Rotary Club has been helping out to deliver food to local food banks and pick up food from local farms. Rotarians have also delivered produce to individuals in need in Cornelius, Ten Broeck said.

Ten Broeck said she has donated some of her garden produce to the food pantry at the Forest Grove Solid Life Center and the Forest Grove Elks Club.

In the past, Ten Broeck said she has had "gleaners" come out from Dairy Creek Community Food Web to pick an estimated 300 pounds of apples from two of her trees.

When all is said and done, Ten Broeck said she hopes to donate about 100 pounds of vegetables to donate to the food pantries.

Ten Broeck says she is impressed with all the help and support she's received from the Forest Grove community along the way.

"I think it's an amazingly generous community," she said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clfHL_0a9SesJB00

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
21
Followers
84
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Society
City
Cornelius, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Gales Creek, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Local Food#Food Banks#Garden Plants#Square Feet#The Rotary Club#Rotarians#Herbs#Vegetables#Chickens#Beets#Eggs#Apples#Grow Lights#Peas#Husband#Gleaners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

'Attic to the Classroom' project refurbishes instruments for FGSD

The Forest Grove Daybreak Rotary Club seeks to refurbish instruments and donate them to students in need.As a teenager growing up in Georgia in the 1960s, Tom Cook says he was around music a lot. With his mother playing the piano and the organ, he wanted to play an instrument early on. "My friend wanted to play trombone, and I wanted to play trumpet, so we just started to take lessons in elementary school," Cook said. Later on, playing in his high school marching band, Cook said, "It was just a lot of fun." The fun he had playing music...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Hagg Lake's added ammenities make facility more attractive to cyclists

The Washington County attraction is one of only 12 Tualatin Valley recreational facilities that offer bike hubs.As the summer season approaches and COVID-19 restrictions ease, allowing area residents to once again take advantage of Forest Grove-area amenities, Henry Hagg Lake has made it even easier for local cyclists to experience what it has to offer. Late last summer, Washington County Parks installed two bike hubs at Hagg Lake in Scoggins Valley Park to assist cyclists taking advantage of the park's varying bicycling terrain, including 10 miles of paved roadways, along with an ever-growing number of gravel and off-road trails. The...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Pandemic uncertainty curtails Westside winery events

Owners are wary about scheduling events, not knowing when customer limits could change.Westside winery owners are hoping that as the peak season kicks off, lower rates of COVID-19 and vaccinations will help ease restrictions on the numbers of Oregonians who want to visit and sip selections of their famed pinot noirs, Rieslings and chardonnays — and provide winemakers with a "normal" summer like 2019, when the Oregon wine industry added $7.2 billion to the state's economy, according to the Portland Business Journal. But while local winery owners are pleased that Washington and Yamhill counties have not been forced back into...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Where to Drink Beer in Washington County

Wondering where to go to take full advantage of the beer boom in Portland's western burbs? We've got your next beer crawl mapped out, right this way:. On six acres originally settled by the Imbrie Family in the 1840s, the brothers McMenamin built a brewery, a distillery, a restaurant, a function hall ... and fields of socially distanced seating. Just about every Portland suburb has a McMenamins, but this one's acreage is well-suited to the pandemic era. 4045 NE Cornelius Pass Road.
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Aquatic Center's main pool closing for the summer

Construction to repair a 'significant leak' beneath the pool is scheduled to begin June 13.The main pool at the Forest Grove Aquatic Center is scheduled to undergo repairs and will close for the summer beginning June 13. Parks and recreation director Anne Lane said that while the timing is unfortunate, the repairs and subsequent closure were unavoidable. It's the second significant closure for the pool over the past year, the first as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. "There is no good time to be shut down," Lane said. "The Aquatic Center means so much to so many people in our...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Mask Makers hit 18,000 masks distributed

A small group of volunteers has been sewing cloth masks since the pandemic began.More than a year into the pandemic, a local group has sent more than 18,000 homemade masks to people in need, from Columbia County to Uganda. Scappoose resident Lisa Masog started stitching up masks last March when healthcare workers across the country, including a friend of Masog, were forced to reuse limited personal protective equipment. Now, the latest group they're sending masks to is a primary school in Uganda. Making masks has helped Masog and others keep busy during a time when "it felt like time was...
Forest Grove, ORpacindex.com

Local Wineries See Influx In Online Sales Post-Pandemic

The sun shines down on the rolling hills of Forest Grove, beaming from the clear blue sky. A light breeze winds its way through the valley, picking up cherry blossoms and sending the petals dancing in the air. It’s a perfect day for wine tasting at Montinore Estate. Wineries and...
Forest Grove, ORPamplin Media Group

Forest Grove Beehive Assisted Living & Hawthorn House Memory Care

Sponsored story brought to you by the Forest Grove Beehive where their mission is to exceed your expecations for loving and thoughtful care. Our mission has been Exceeding Expectations for Loving, Thoughtful Care and we at Caring Places Management and its communities have been working on this while providing "caring places" for seniors throughout the Pacific Northwest since 1991. We pride ourselves on our reputation for caring, thoughtful service in a homelike environment.
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: New venture

The Daily Morning Astorian, in late April 1885, provided another glimpse of Capt. George Flavel's life, not just as a Columbia River bar pilot par excellence, but as a man of varied interests, including being a gentleman farmer. "Yesterday D. C. Stewart, of Forest Grove, arrived here from Rochester, New...
Forest Grove, ORpacindex.com

How to (Actually) Reduce Your Environmental Impact

Think about the last thing you ate. Now ask yourself: where did it come from? Isn’t it strange that you probably have no idea where it’s from, who grew it, or even what it’s made of? Especially when you consider that whatever it was is now being absorbed into your body and altering your internal functions. A lot of people are concerned about the day-to-day existential uncertainties of college loan debt, international terror threats, or even vaccines, but for the typical consumer far less thought goes into their food. Most likely you’re consuming food grown industrially by corporate farms using unsustainable methods that was then shipped thousands of miles, shouldn’t that bother you? Traditional industrial agriculture contributes to (among others): topsoil loss, chemical runoff contributing to oxygen-depleted dead zones in the oceans, soil salinization, habitat loss, greenhouse gas emissions, drought, decreased nutritional benefits for consumers, food waste, the rise of megacorporations, pollution, slave labor (yes, this happens in the U.S. to this day), antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and mass species extinction. In this context, the ethical battle between carnivores and vegetarians seems all the more childish. Sorry meat-eaters, but your appetite, unless specifically stated as pasture-raised and finished, provides the financial backbone of one of the most damaging forms of human activity on the planet: Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. And sorry vegans and pescatarians, you’re not much better. Tofu is made out of industrially-produced, pesticide-ridden soybeans (yes, even organic), eating fish is contributing to the collapse of ocean ecosystems through bycatch and disease-prevalence, and each of those almonds you just ate took about 3 gallons of water to grow. To sum it all up, growing corn and soybeans require agricultural subsidies that the taxpayer is funding and do little to support farmers. Without agricultural subsidies around half of U.S. farms would go under, never mind the fact that large-scale corporate (and sometimes foreign) farms occupy increasingly more and more land and force small farmers to sell out.
pacindex.com

Pets in the Pandemic: How Going Online has Changed Animal Shelters for the Better

The Oregon Humane Society is a quiet place now. The formerly bustling establishment now sits empty of customers, the rooms occupied by animals who are finally catching up on some much needed rest. The rooms empty of people but full of animals are one positive side of the changes to pet adoptions brought about by pandemic. The adoption process for a pet has gone fully online. And that’s a change that Eleena Fikhman, Customer Care Manager at the Oregon Humane Society (OHS) 9, is hoping will last even after the vaccine allows their doors to open once more.