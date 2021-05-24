newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Uber Seeks to Solve Driver Shortage with “Stimulus Package”

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 4 days ago

Stephen Silver

Uber,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSMJe_0a9SemG300

“We’re launching a $250 million driver stimulus to boost already high earnings for drivers. Boosted incentives and guarantees will help welcome existing drivers back to Uber and ensure first-time drivers do well as they learn the ropes,” the company said in a blog post in April.

Uber Seeks to Solve Driver Shortage with “Stimulus Package”

The later days of the coronavirus pandemic have seen a lot of unusual shortages throughout the economy, as supply chains are affected while demand emerges for atypical things.

One of those things is a shortage of Uber and Lyft drivers. Both companies were hurt during the pandemic , as far fewer people were around and traveling by car, although Uber saw success with its Uber Eats business. Even with cities reopening, a driver shortage has emerged for both ride-sharing companies.

Uber announced last month a plan to address it with a “stimulus” for drivers.

“We’re launching a $250 million driver stimulus to boost already high earnings for drivers. Boosted incentives and guarantees will help welcome existing drivers back to Uber and ensure first-time drivers do well as they learn the ropes,” the company said in a blog post in April. “ In 2020, many drivers stopped driving because they couldn’t count on getting enough trips to make it worth their time. In 2021, there are more riders requesting trips than there are drivers available to give them—making it a great time to be a driver.”

More from The National Interest Could Your State Give You Another $1,400 Stimulus Payment? Will Taxpayers Still Receive a Stimulus Check if They Don’t File? Are Used Car Prices Spiking Thanks to Stimulus Checks?

Lyft, meanwhile, has begun “covering the cost of rental cars, offering $800 bonuses to drivers to return to the app, and doling out extra cash to drivers when a trip lasts longer than nine minutes,” The Verge reported.

Meanwhile, ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported in early May that prices had soared for Uber and Lyft rides. One expert quoted in the story attributed that to the driver shortage, leading to fewer cars, and the shortage itself to some Americans continuing to collect enhanced employment benefits rather than returning to drive for Uber.

Boston Magazine reported in early May t hat “you can’t get an Uber or Lyft in Boston right now.” In addition to what has been happening in other places, the story attributed the scarcity in part to a state law banning surge pricing during emergencies. This gives drivers less of an incentive to go on the road.

Gov. Charlie Baker, per Commonwealth Magazine , has called, as long ago as last fall, for lifting the surge-pricing ban in Massachusetts, including language in a proposed budget bill to allow ride-sharing companies to implement such pricing during emergencies.

“We support Governor Baker’s proposed change because it would help improve wait times and driver earnings throughout the Commonwealth, while also bringing Massachusetts closer into alignment with approaches taken by other states on the issue,” Lyft said in a statement to Commonwealth.

President Biden announced earlier this month that Uber and Lyft had agreed to provide free rides to those getting coronavirus vaccinations.

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for The National Interest, is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Silver
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Stimulus Bill#Stimulus Package#Supply And Demand#Incentives#Surge Pricing#The National Interest#Verge#Abc 7#Americans#Boston Magazine#Commonwealth Magazine#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly Voice#Philadelphia Weekly#Backstage#Broad Street Review#Living Life Fearless#Solve Driver Shortage#Uber Seeks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Uber
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
TrafficQuad-Cities Times

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

With wait times longer than ever, passengers are struggling to get rides with the once-reliable ride-hailing apps. Uber and Lyft are scrambling to get more drivers back on the roads as the pandemic comes under control. Interviews with drivers and passengers to find out what's going wrong. Source by: Stringr.
CarsMySanAntonio

Rent A Car For Uber to Assist Rideshare Drivers and Car Owners in Earning Passive Income

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 23, 2021. A Chula Vista, California -based car rental company-Rent A Car For Uber recently announced its comprehensive range of services to assist rideshare drivers and car owners in earning passive income. The company will help rideshare drivers and car owners to rent cars for Uber, Lyft, door dash, Amazon, GrubHub, and more.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Rental car firms face shortage as travel demand revs back up

As summer leisure travel ramps up, travel industry insiders predict the rental car shortage currently gripping the U.S. is likely to worsen before it gets better. "I potentially see the situation becoming a bigger problem over the next few months," said Chris Brown, executive editor of Auto Rental News. "The country is opening up this summer, and there just aren't many cars to be had in the U.S. market."
EconomyGreater Milwaukee Today

Local companies tackling shortage of qualified truck drivers

A combination of COVID-19 fears, generous unemployment incentives, low pay and a challenging lifestyle may be partly to blame for a nationwide shortage of qualified truck drivers. “I’ve been here 35 years and this is the worst it’s been,” Kreilkamp Trucking President Tim Kreilkamp said of the lack of qualified...
TrafficPosted by
MyTexasDaily

California Clean Miles Standard Impacts Uber, Lyft

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the Clean Miles Standard, a program specifically intended to reduce carbon emissions from transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. It is the first of its kind in the nation and aims to transition ride-hailing fleets to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2030. Passage of this standard follows California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Zero Emission Vehicle Executive Order, which calls for statewide carbon neutrality by 2045.
BusinessMiami Herald

Uber signs driver bargaining agreement with major UK union

Uber said Wednesday it's formally recognizing a major British trade union so it can represent drivers, a breakthrough for labor campaigners seeking fairer working conditions from the ride-hailing giant. The San Francisco-based company said it signed a collective bargaining agreement with the GMB trade union, one of the U.K.'s biggest.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Vice

Uber Has Recognized a Union for Drivers for the First Time

Uber agreed to officially recognize one of the United Kingdom’s largest trade unions on Wednesday, paving the way for collective negotiations regarding pensions, sick pay, and account deactivations with the ride-hailing giant. The deal covers Uber drivers, but excludes Uber Eats couriers. The deal between GMB, a general trade union...
California StateTree Hugger

California Orders Uber, Lyft to Transition to EVs by 2030

California environmental regulators have rolled out new emission targets for rideshare companies, including Uber and Lyft, that could fuel EV sales and help the state slash transportation emissions. The “Clean Miles Standard” mandate approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) last week requires rideshare companies to reach zero greenhouse...
Economy24newshd.tv

Uber agrees world-first union deal for UK drivers

US ride-hailing giant Uber announced Wednesday a "historic" pact with a British trade union to represent its 70,000 drivers in the UK, after a court ruling granted them workers' rights. The GMB union said the collective bargaining agreement "shows gig economy companies don't have to be a wild west on...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Driver shortage leads to higher fares, longer wait times for Uber, Lyft rides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and going back out, the demand for rideshares is up. People at Jacksonville International Airport told News4Jax that ever since the coronavirus pandemic, Uber and Lyft rides have been hard to find. People said they usually have to wait for a half-hour at the airport to get one.
TrafficSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Thai taxi drivers protest draft law on Uber-type services

BANGKOK (AP) — An association of taxi drivers in Thailand on Wednesday urged the government to reconsider a draft regulation that would allow the use of private cars for online ride-hailing services, saying it would create unfair competition and cost taxi drivers their jobs. Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Uber launches program offering $25 discount on rides to vax sites

Uber Technologies on Monday launched its COVID-19 vaccine rides program in partnership with the White House, offering all Americans an up to $25 discount for each of their trips to and from a vaccination site. Customers who have booked a vaccine appointment can request a ride through the Uber app...
TrafficPosted by
The Hill

Uber, Lyft struggle to meet resurgent demand

Demand for ridesharing services is beginning to pick back up as Americans get vaccinated against coronavirus, but many eager riders are running into the same problem: a lack of drivers. Both Uber and Lyft have acknowledged the mismatch between demand for rides and supply of drivers, which is resulting in...
Congress & Courtslegalreader.com

Supreme Court Tosses Uber Challenge to Driver Lawsuit

The justices said that Uber will have to argue its case against classifying UberBLACK drivers as regular employees before a lower court. The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear Uber’s challenge to a lawsuit which alleges that the ridesharing platform’s UberBLACK drivers should be considered employees rather than independent contractors.
EconomyShareCast

Uber allows 70,000 drivers to become GMB members

Uber has struck a landmark deal with the GMB union to allow 70,000 drivers to become members with it being the first time a company like Uber has recognised a trade union in the UK. $50.57. 15:45 27/05/21. -1.08%. -$0.55. It is also the first time a company such as...
California Statefreightwaves.com

California to require electric vehicles for most Lyft, Uber drivers

The drive to electrify the nation’s rideshare and on-demand delivery companies took a step forward on Thursday when the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a vehicle electrification plan for transportation network companies (TNCs). The board voted unanimously in favor of the mandate. Under the Clean Miles Standard, 2% of...