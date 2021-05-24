Cancel
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock share bizarre pregnancy cravings

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared their pregnancy cravings with fans.

Leigh-Anne had revealed that she was expecting a baby, her first, with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray, just after they announced their engagement earlier in the month.

A week later, bandmate Perrie - and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - announced she was also pregnant.

In a TikTok interview, Leigh-Anne revealed: "It's prawn sandwiches, but the M&S kind. Frazzles, I literally ordered a box on Amazon because I was that obsessed, and Fruit Pastilles. They're my three."

Meanwhile, Perrie's cravings include sour candy as the flavour helped her with the morning sickness.

"Mine have been weird,' she told fans. "My one was Toxic Waste, you know the barrel. All I wanted was just sour, sour, sour, I loved it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLCYK_0a9Seij900
The two shared their pregnancy cravings (Image: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock)

"And Brain Lickers, I had to get myself on Amazon and get all the classics, Juicy Drop Pops, anything that was sour, I'm so over it, that was when I was feeling really sick but I'm great now.”

Both Perrie and Leigh-Anne learned about each other's pregnancies during a work meeting on Zoom.

The ladies explained that their planning meeting inevitably unveiled their blossoming pregnancies, with band manager Samantha Cox piecing things together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARZ54_0a9Seij900
Perrie and Leigh-Anne found out about each other's pregnancies during a zoom meeting

Perrie explained: “We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance.

“I was thinking, ‘I won’t be able to do that’.

“I messaged my manager and she called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant’.

“I was like, ‘How do you know? And she said, ‘Because I am pregnant’. Then she said, ‘Can I add someone to the call?’.

“I just heard this voice that said, ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out.

