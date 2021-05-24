newsbreak-logo
To suffer is to succeed: How Luis Suarez, Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid conquered Spain

By Colin Millar
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

On the final day of January, Atletico Madrid secured a 4-2 victory at Cadiz to conclude the first half of their La Liga campaign and tighten their grip on what seemed an inevitable title.

Luis Suarez had been decisive in the match - adding two more goals to his tally for the campaign - while at the other end, goalkeeper Jan Oblak - who played every minute for the side in La Liga this season - made several crucial saves.

It was Atleti’s season in a microcosm; being decisive in both penalty areas and relentlessly winning - this was their 16th victory in those opening 19 league matches, where they had collected a whopping 50 points.

Their lead at the top of the standings was in double digits and they had games in hand over their rivals, there was a consensus in Spain that this side had one hand on the title.

Diego Simeone’s side stayed in that position up to and including the final whistle of Saturday’s match at Real Valladolid to secure their first league title in seven years, but they won it in the only way they knew how: lots of suffering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0199zj_0a9SeXy200
Diego Simeone has secured his second La Liga title as Atletico Madrid boss

Their lead at the top had been whittled away; greatly improved form by Barcelona and Real Madrid was complemented by Atletico wobbling - after that win at Cadiz, they picked up just 17 points in their next 13 matches.

They may have won six of their last eight fixtures but it was not without a lot of fine margins going their way and rescuing victories from the jaws of dropped points.

Their 1-0 wins over relegation battlers Alaves and Elche saw their opponents spurn late penalties in each game, while their final two victories had to be achieved the hard way.

Anything less than six points from their two concluding matches would have seen the title slip from their grasp.

They trailed 1-0 at home to Osasuna on the penultimate match day as they fell behind in the 75th minute, but two dramatic late goals clinched victory.

At Real Valladolid - who needed a win to have a chance of survival - they were behind at the half-time break and lived on tension right up until the last.

All 11 of Atletico Madrid’s league titles have been won on the final day - including their most recent, in 2014 - and this season was no different.

This is a club who do things the difficult way and have the scars to show it. Nobody in the Spanish capital will forget that they led Real Madrid going into the final minute of the 2014 Champions League final but conceded a last-minute equaliser and lost 4-1 after extra-time.

Nobody will forget that two years later they were thwarted by their city rivals again in the final, this time courtesy of a penalty shootout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlENa_0a9SeXy200
Luis Suarez's goal for Atletico Madrid against Real Valladolid sealed the league title (Image: Getty Images)

Within this context, you can forgive the nerves of Atleti supporters when Real Madrid - who needed to beat Villarreal on the final day and hope Simeone’s side slipped up - scored two late goals to surge into a 2-1 lead at the death in their match, meaning that one goal, one moment, one slip-up - could cost Atleti the title.

Upon the full-time whistle at Valladolid, Simeone burst out laughing on the sidelines.

“I can’t stop laughing for some reason,” he told reporters after the game. Relief may have been the overwhelming emotion - this is a club who thrive on the underdog status but who had been league favourites for so long, the pressure was enormous and it was sustained.

It is true that both Real Madrid and Barcelona do not currently have vintage teams at their disposal - caught up by rising debts on the pitch and mismanagement on it, these are not the two versions of them who dominated European football for the past decade.

However, it is not true to say that Atletico Madrid have a stronger team or should by any definition have been title favourites.

The club’s two most important outfield players - Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente - had been discarded by Barca and Madrid respectively.

Thrown away, gift-wrapped. In this context, they fitted perfectly into Atleti’s identity; they had a vengeance and were intent on proving their own clubs wrong.

Barcelona’s selling of Suarez for a minimal fee last summer has generated much talking point and a lot of revisionism.

The Catalan giants were - comfortably - the top scorers in Spain this season and needed to rejuvenate their squad, so too did they desperately need to offload Suarez’s wages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2493_0a9SeXy200
Suarez was incredibly emotional after the victory (Image: La Liga)

The issue was that they had drawn up a list of rival clubs in Suarez’s contract that he could not leave the club for. Atletico Madrid were not included on that list; they had been forgotten about.

This carelessness and mismanagement largely explains why Barca are in the position they are in, allowing the clubs from the capital to capitalise.

Atletico Madrid’s squad is compact and it is a tightly-knit group - only 18 players represented the club more than 10 times in La Liga this campaign.

In December, Diego Costa left as a free agent and that coincided with a FIFA-imposed ban on Kieran Trippier (for breaking the English FA’s regulations on gambling).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4vQf_0a9SeXy200
Diego Costa left Atletico Madrid as a free agent in December (Image: PA)

It is little surprise that Atleti’s dip in form in the second half of the season coincided with the absence of Trippier - who enjoyed the season of his career in the Spanish capital - and a spate of positive Covid-19 cases which not only impacted them more than most but disproportionately so, due to the nature of their squad.

It also arrived at a time when Atleti had a fixture backlog to work through, while January loan arrival Moussa Dembele (Costa’s de facto replacement) suffered from Covid and then worryingly collapsed in a training session.

The club’s medical staff were worried and such was the stand-off between the two, that Dembele offered to sign a health declaration that would clear the club of liability. He did not start a game for them.

Simeone’s intensity and style ensures that not every player shines at Atleti and many struggle to adapt or require patience.

Summer 2019 signings Trippier, Llorente and Mario Hermoso were the unheralded stars of this campaign, while Yannick Carrasco also deserves a special mention.

The Belgian enjoyed the season of his life at the club, to whom he has returned permanently following a spell in China. Carrasco - who scored the side’s goal in the 2016 Champions League final - is capable of playing in either wing-back position or in attack, with his versatility, work rate and reinvention embodying Atleti’s success.

Fans gathered in their thousands outside Valladolid’s stadium on Saturday for an anxiety-filled two hours of suffering and waiting.

They - just like their heroes - do not know any other way.

In the most difficult of seasons in the most challenging of circumstances, the team who thrive on suffering and proving the doubters wrong triumphed.

