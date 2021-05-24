newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn boys place runner up at 4A golf showcase

By Phil Hawkins
Posted by 
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2truDX_0a9SeTR800 Best finish in school history for Bulldogs, North Marion's Brewer places 29th

Woodburn senior Cole Beyer stood behind the green on the 18th hole at Trysting Tree Golf Club on May 19, watching his teammates finish their rounds at the 2021 4A boys golf state championship showcase.

As the Bulldogs each took their turns finishing their rounds, it became increasingly apparent that this team was on the cusp of making program history.

With three personal best scores and three scores under 80, the Bulldog boys golf team placed second at the single-day state championship event, becoming the highest-placing team in the history of Woodburn High School golf.

"Everything just lined up for us yesterday," Woodburn head coach Neil Wilhelm said after the event. "We couldn't get past Marist, but I tell you what, Marist is the only team that has beaten us this year and we've played them three times."

Woodburn finished with a combined score of 322 — 21 strokes behind the state champion Marist Spartans, who successfully defended their 2019 4A title.

The results were much closer behind Woodburn, with Banks following at 325 to place third. Valley Catholic was three strokes behind the Braves for a fourth-place score of 328.

"We needed every single stroke," Wilhelm said. "Second place, that's to my knowledge the best we've ever done."

The Woodburn coach speculated that the team's final score is likely a program-best for the Bulldogs as well.

Beyer's personal-best score of 68 co-led the field along with Tillamook sophomore Elliot Lee. The Woodburn senior went on to defeat Lee in a sudden death playoff to win the individual state title.

Following closely behind was senior Jordan Blem and Beyer's younger brother, sophomore Ty, both of whom shot a 77 to tie for ninth place and earn all-state honors.

"Ty, although he's probably going to tell you he's not happy, played a fantastic round," Wilhelm said. "It's a great round in a pressure-packed situation when we had to have some good scores with trophies on the line and medals on the line. To step up like that with as young as he is and with as little competitive experience. You got to remember he didn't play last year, so essentially he's a freshman in terms of experience."

It was Blem's third trip to state, having competed at the 5A event as a freshman in 2018 and at the 4A championships in 2019. But the senior's score at Trysting Tree was a far cry from his previous state competitions, where he shot over 100 in both days as a freshman and in the mid-90s as a sophomore.

"He had the round of his life," Wilhelm said. "I think his previous best was 85. He's a gamer. When the lights are on, he performs his best. Hats off to him. What a great way to end his senior year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbJlH_0a9SeTR800 But as is often the case, a team's placing isn't dependent on its top golfers, but the fourth and fifth athletes on the roster. And with a personal-best score of 100 for Santiago Roque and a 110 from Elijah Leon, Woodburn's runner-up trophy was just as much won by them.

Leon served as Woodburn's fourth-scoring varsity golfer for much of the season, a heavy burden for a player with no competitive experience entering this season.

"He's played a little golf with his family and his dad," Wilhelm said. "Because of our numbers, we had to rely on him pretty much all year. He handled the pressure fabulously and he shot a pretty good score for him on the lower end of his average."

But it was Roque who ultimately proved the difference between second and fourth place for the Bulldogs. And unlike Leon, Roque didn't even have a base-level of experience, just three teammates on the football team cajoling him into joining them on the golf course.

"He only picked up a club six weeks ago," Wilhelm said. "He's a good football player, he's a good wrestler. He is a hard worker. He embraced it.

"Cole, Jordan and Ty really took him under his wings and helped him out. He was out there on weekends with them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKn4p_0a9SeTR800 Roque recorded his first career birdie on the fifth hole, finishing with a score of 50 on each half of the course.

"It's hard to express how happy I am for them right now. As a coach you see how hard they work in practice and how hard they work in the off season," Wilhelm said. "What a perfect ending to an amazing season."

Wilhelm credited the OGA golf course in Woodburn and the course's head golf professional Mark Keating with the work that has been put into raising the level of youth golf in Woodburn over the past decade-plus.

"it takes a village to do what our kids did there," Wilhelm said. "I cannot overestimate how important Mark Keating and his team has been in the development of our kids and program.

"Essentially we've been able to break down every obstacle to access kids for golf," he continued. That's not that common in other communities, because they've got a business to run and they've got to make money. We would not be where we are without their support."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1rkI_0a9SeTR800 North Marion

North Marion's Jack Brewer was making his own history on Trysting Tree, shooting a final score of 88 to place tied for 29th on the day.

A week after winning the district title to qualify for the state event, Brewer became just the third Husky to compete in a boys championship event, joining Ben Crumley (2013, 2014) and Kevin Morales (2002).

Brewer birdied the par five fifth hole en route to finishing the front nine tied for 17th with a score of 40. On the day, Brewer recorded pars on the second, sxith, ninth and 10th holes to finish in the top half of the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV0fY_0a9SeTR800

2021 4A Boys Golf State Championship

Tuesday, May 18 at Trysting Tree Golf Club

Team Scores

1. Marist 301

2. Woodburn 322

3. Banks 325

4. Valley Catholic 328

5. La Grande 348

6. Cascade 354

7. Marshfield 356

8. Baker 400

9. North Valley 419

Individual Scores

1. Cole Beyer, Woodburn 68

2. Elliot Lee, Tillamook 68

3. Alec Vendetti, Marist 70

4. Carson Kawasoe, Seaside 71

5. Curtis Kunde, Seaside 72

6. Ryoma Lane, Valley Catholic 75

T7. Nick Watts, Marist 76

T7. Ramsey Goran, Cascade 76

T9. Ty Beyer, Woodburn 77

T9. Jordan Blem, Woodburn 77

T9. Ben Prouix, Marist 77

12. Matt Solomon, Marist 78

13. Aaron Brown, Banks 80

T14. Henry Lo, Valley Catholic 81

T14. Jake Walters, Banks 81

T14. Cruz Kilborn, North Valley 81

T17. Ben Cost, Banks 82

T17. John Cost, Banks 82

T17. Ben Mahaffy, Marshfield 82

T17. Tyce Helmick, Ontario 82

21. Jason Cusic, Junction City 83

T22. Lucas Howell, Valley Catholic 84

T22. Tristan Shepherd, La Grande 84

T22. Jordan Lee, Marist 84

T22. Jesse Maldonodo, Baker 84

T22. Evan Eby, Sisters 84

27. John Remily, La Gande 85

28. Ky Hemelstrand, Cascade 87

T29. Jack Brewer, North Marion 88

T29. Cooper Howard, Valley Catholic 88

T29. Gabe Mahaffy, Marshfield 88

T32. Lucas Young, La Grande 89

T32. Kaden Ericksen, Cottage Grove 89

T34. Anton Evans, La Grande 90

T34. Oscar Day, Marshfield 90

36. Bo Wormington, Banks 93

37. Kaden Conklin, Baker 84

T38. Aiden Liu, Valley Catholic 95

T38. Izaah Zavala, Cascade 95

T40. Mason Pederson, Marshfield 96

T40. Ben Hemelstrand, Cascade 96

T42. Jack Sunderman, La Grande 97

T42. Carson Perry, Sweet Home 97

T44. Max Cartwright, North Valley 98

T44. Elliot Crowder, Newport 98

46. Colin Smittle, Cascade 99

T47. Santiago Roque, Woodburn 100

T47. Joseph Himenez, Sweet Home 100

49. Addison Bowen, Gladstone 103

T50. Kyle Cloniger, Klamath Union 104

T50. Gavin Stecher, Baker 104

52. Owen Bromley, Stayton 108

53. Elijah Leon, Woodburn 110

54. Easton Taylor, North Valley 116

55. Cade Rudi, Baker 118

T56. Alex Ritter, Baker 124

T56. Brooks Nelson, North Valley 124

58. Caleb Johnston, North Valley 126

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
23
Followers
68
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Marion, OR
City
Gladstone, OR
City
Stayton, OR
City
Ontario, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Johnston
Person
Jordan Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Football History#Home School#Bowen High School#Woodburn High School#Valley Catholic#Braves#Oga#Newport#Junction City#Marshfield#Cascade#Youth Golf#All State Honors#Best Finish#School History#Tristan Shepherd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

North Marion's Manning goes out on top

Senior wins 4A state javelin title for Huskies, Rodriguez paces Woodburn girls at state showcaseNorth Marion's Tyler Manning fell short of a state title in the javelin by 13-feet his sophomore year and missed his entire junior season due to cancellation — he wasn't about to let his final opportunity slip through his hands. The senior thrower took full advantage of his last high school competition, beating out the field by more than 20 feet to win a state championship in the event onat the 2021 4A state track and field championship showcase on May 22. Manning saved his...
Marion, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Huskies place third in inaugural baseball playoff format

North Marion falls to Hidden Valley in semifinals, blasts Banks 13-6 in season finaleThe North Marion baseball team may have fallen short of their ultimate prize this year, but the 2021 Huskies can walk away claiming an accomplishment never before earned in the history of Oregon baseball — a third place trophy. North Marion concluded their shortened season on May 22 with a 13-6 victory over Banks to place third in the inaugural 4A baseball showcase tournament, an eight-team double-elimination bracket that took the place of the cancelled OSAA state championship playoff this year. "It makes it something special for...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Kennedy's Beyer claims triple jump title

Beyer takes home four medals, leading girls to sixth place finish at 2A state showcase meetThe Kennedy girls track and field program had a streak to uphold at the 2A state championship showcase and Emma Beyer did her part to carry the baton. The Trojan senior won four medals at the season-finale event hosted at Union High School on May 22, including an individual championship in the triple jump, to help the Kennedy girls extend their streak of top-10 finishes at the state meet. Beyer accounted for 22 of the team's 33 points on the day, helping the Trojans place...
College SportsNews Register

Linfield falls short in NCAA regional

EAU CLAIRE, WI – Competing in the NCAA Division III regional softball tournament, the Linfield Wildcats won their opening games over Southern Maine and Alfred, before falling to Wisconsin-Oshkosh and then Piedmont in Sunday’s elimination contest. The Wildcats beat Southern Maine 10-2 in Friday’s tournament opener. Katie Phillips led the...
Gervais, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Hanson steals the show at 2A track meet

Gervais senior wins three events, breaks records, named meet's top athlete; Limage injured in 100 finalsThere's going out on top and then there's what Katie Hanson pulled at Union High School. The Gervais High School senior went above and beyond even her lofty expectations at the 2A state track and field championship showcase on May 22, winning three individual state titles to help the Cougars girls team place third in the standings at the 2021 state meet. "The girls performed exceptionally well, and Katie, in particular, had a career day," Gervais track coach Dave Castle said. Hanson took home state...
Saint Paul, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

St. Paul girls repeat as state relay champions

Jaden Thompson brings home 200-meter title at 1A state championship showcaseSt. Paul High School athletics is synonymous around the state for its state champion volleyball and girls basketball teams and its perennial title contending football program. But in track and field circles, the Buckaroos' girls relay teams have been as consistent of a barometer for success as one can find in the 1A classification. The St. Paul girls continued that excellence at the 2021 1A state track and field championship showcase at Eastern Oregon University on May 22, winning both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to pace the girls team...
High SchoolPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Shot Clock allowed by state adoption for high school basketball

OSAA will be permited to approve 35-second possession clock starting in 2022-23 seasonBeginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved. A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20-22 held virtually this year. All recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors. Rule 2-14 states that each state association may adopt a shot clock...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn's Beyer wins 4A golf championship

Bulldog senior wins sudden death playoff, becomes second player in school history to win individual golf titleIt took 18 holes to whittle the 58-man field of the 2021 4A boys golf state showcase down to the top two golfers. Cole Beyer needed two more holes to stake his claim as best 4A golfer in the state. The Woodburn senior won a sudden death playoff against Tillamook sophomore Elliott Lee on May 18 at Trysting Tree Golf Club, sinking a six-foot putt for birdie on the second hole of the course to become just the second individual state high school golf...
Marion, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

North Marion wins first boys district track title since 1958

Boys team sends nine athletes in 10 events to state meet, teammates Welch and Christenson to represent girls in FlorenceThe last time the North Marion boys track and field program was crowned district champion, the Huskies were part of the A-2 classification, Dwight Eisenhower was president of the United States and the U.S. Congress formally created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration — better known as NASA. Behind a Hurculean team effort on May 15 in Madras, the Huskies officially reset that clock, winning their first district title since 1958. Led by district champions Kaden Anderson and Tyler Manning, along...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Swenson, Hurst qualify for 4A tennis showcase

Woodburn's and North Marion's top singles players advance to state quarterfinals in RoseburgThe Woodburn and North Marion boys tennis programs will each send a representative to the 4A state showcase tournament after qualifying their top singles players at the district championship in Black Butte Ranch. Bulldog senior Jonathan Swenson and Husky junior Gage Hurst each punched their ticket to the main event on Friday, giving both programs their first representative at the final state competition in several years. It was a four-year journey for the Woodburn senior, who came close to qualifying for state in 2019 as a sophomore, but...
Oregon Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Oregon Power Rankings: Week 4

Here we are, on the cusp of our last week of high school baseball action in the state of Oregon. This was an absolute sprint of a season. It feels like just yesterday that we were hunkered down for Opening Day action. And now, as we prepare for the final...
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cole Hocker's unusual distance double helps Oregon extend Pac-12 streak

Cole Hocker underscored his range and joined a list of Oregon running icons. The Cathedral High School graduate won the 5,000 meters after earlier placing third in the 800 Sunday in the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Los Angeles. The 19-year-old contributed to a 14th successive team title by...
Marion, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

North Marion boys, girls win district golf titles

Girls team advances to 4A state showcase, Brewer to represent Huskies at Trysting Tree Golf ClubThe North Marion golf program will be well-represented at the 2021 4A state showcase tournament after both the girls and boys programs won their respective district titles. Competing at Arrowhead Golf Course near Molalla on Monday, the Huskies were the lone program to field both boys and girls teams, as golf programs across the state have seen decreased participation among smaller school programs. In the girls case, North Marion was the only school to bring a full four-person team to the competition, making the Huskies...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.