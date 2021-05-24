newsbreak-logo
$3.3M grant will enable second round of manufacturing aid

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A $3.3 million federal grant will enable the extension of a manufacturing aid program launched earlier in the coronavirus pandemic meant to help with the production of personal protective equipment and related equipment. The new grant was announced Thursday by UMass Lowell, a lead partner in the program that now...

