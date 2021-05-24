newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Intern Kickoff: Into the Newsroom

mddcpress.com
 4 days ago

Have an internship at an MDDC Press member organization this year? Don’t miss this session to make the most of your journalism opportunity! Chris Harvey, senior lecturer at the Merrill School of Journalism at UMD, will share how to get to know your beat and reporting resources. Former interns will share their experiences, and MDDC editors and reporters will share best practices on working and reporting remotely.

mddcpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Newsroom#Senior Editor#Managing Editor#Mddc Press#The Washington Post#Capital News Service#Working#Frederick News Post#The Delaware State News#The News Journal#Covid#Digital Editor#Editors#Mddc Interns#Senior Lecturer#Contact Rebecca#College Park#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Jobs
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

Meet the San Antonio Report’s newsroom leader

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. Most readers probably do not recognize the name, but you know her good work because you read it every day. Wendy Lane Cook has put her editing touch on just about everything the San Antonio Report has published since she joined the team in 2017. So it came as welcome news and no surprise to her colleagues when Cook was recently promoted to managing editor.
Minoritieslariatnews.com

Lariat staff members speak on diversity in the newsroom

Like many other industries, it’s no secret that news publications have historically lacked diversity. Pew Research Center found in 2018 that journalism is less diverse than the United States workforce as a whole. The study stated that 77% of newsroom employees are non-Hispanic white and that the industry had a relatively higher percentage of male employees at 61%.
Businessdiscoverhometown.com

From the newsroom: Cedar Community announces new CEO

The Cedar Community Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Pretre as the new Chief Executive Officer–the fourth in Cedar Community’s nearly 70-year history–after the completion of a comprehensive nine-month national search. Nicole, currently the Vice President of Development, is in her tenth year of serving Cedar Community in administration, business development, marketing, and philanthropy, and has served on the executive leadership team since 2015. She brings nearly 20 years of healthcare and senior living experience to the CEO role. “Nicole’s demonstrated strategic leadership skills, strong local and national network, and innovative talents combined with her extensive education and background, as well as her passion for serving the needs of our community under the guidance of our faith-based mission, made her our top candidate,” says Joe Carlson, Chairman of Cedar Community’s Board of Directors.
Violent Crimesniemanreports.org

Serving the Audiences Mainstream Newsrooms Don’t

In March, when a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, across three different spas in the Atlanta area, one thing quickly became clear: the mainstream press wasn’t equipped to cover the news in the way that the local Korean press was. Atlanta K, a...
whqr.org

Ask The Newsroom: Join HQR News for a community event Wednesday, May 26 at 6pm

How does the HQR Newsroom work? This new monthly virtual event, Ask The Newsroom, answers your questions. Join us for a live zoom every fourth Wednesday featuring the WHQR News staff. Station Manager Kurt Wilson moderates the discussion. On Wednesday, May 26 at 6pm, Kurt will be joined by CoastLine...
Economyinsideradio.com

RTDNA: 18% Of Radio Newsrooms Cut Staff In 2020.

Fewer stations increased news staff in 2020 and more faced cuts than in 2019, according to the latest report of results from the annual Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)/Newhouse School at Syracuse University Newsroom Survey. Conducted during the fourth quarter of 2020, the survey included more than 750 radio news directors and general managers, representing 2,300 radio stations.
Businessmediapost.com

Fears Abound That Alden Will Gut Tribune Publishing Newsrooms

Journalists at Tribune Publishing properties are bracing themselves for a round of layoffs following the vote by Tribune shareholders to accept Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase bid on Friday. Despite harsh criticism of the vote, the purchase seems like a done deal. Tribune Publishing reports that 81.28% of the...
culinaryinstitute.edu

International Students

Join our International Community of Culinary Students!. At Culinary Institute Lenotre, we welcome students from around the world. In the past ten years, students have come from all over the world, representing more than 25 countries, to study with us. Small class sizes, hands-on instruction and supportive advisors provide an outstanding learning environment.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Journalism dies in newsroom cultures where 'fairness is overrated'

Establishment news outlets seem determined to wreck their own profession. Self-inflicted journalistic disasters surface these days with an unnecessary regularity. Just in recent weeks, blunders have included a “60 Minutes” hatchet job on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , and the revelation that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick did not die of a beating with a fire extinguisher, as had been widely reported in January. Major news outlets falsely reported recently that Trump ally Rudy Giuliani was told he was being targeted during the campaign as a tool for Russian disinformation. Then there is the un-nuanced reporting of any state election reform law as a de facto return to the Jim Crow era.
Baton Rouge, LAwrkf.org

WWNO-WRKF newsroom wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Contact: Paul Maassen, General Manager, WWNO and WRKF, 504-444-2249 paul@wwno.org. WWNO-WRKF newsroom wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. New Orleans-Baton Rouge public radio partnership honored for hurricane, climate change reporting. NEW ORLEANS AND BATON ROUGE, La. – The combined newsroom of public radio stations WWNO New Orleans and WRKF...
Ohio Statebitchute.com

We Are The News OHIO

Valuetainment on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ. Dr Judy A Mikovits PHD has a virtual sit-down with Patrick Bet-David and opens up about her fallout with Anthony Fauci that led to her 5 year gag order and whistleblower status. Order her book https://amzn.to/2VL3AC8 Site: Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn Follow her on Twitter:@DrJudyAMikovits https://bit.ly/2VK4xL8.
Minoritiescampaignlive.com

New York Times partners with MassMutual to commemorate Tulsa Massacre

NEW YORK: As the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre that destroyed “Black Wall Street” approaches, The New York Times and insurance and financial company MassMutual have partnered on a campaign to uplift Black businesses. Ahead of the anniversary on May 31, The New York Times and MassMutual converted ad...
Williamsport, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn College Student Affairs merits renewed national attention

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Student Affairs at Pennsylvania College of Technology has been nationally recognized for the fourth consecutive year — and fifth time overall — for its focus on a diverse and welcoming employment environment. Penn College’s selection as one of 30 institutions named among the 2021 “Most Promising Places...
Collegesmiamioh.edu

Headline Highlights: Miami and Miamians in the news in May

Miami Media Highlights displays selected media placements of contributions by Miamians and the local and global impact of the university. Updated weekly, it is accessible on the Miami News website. Our editors' picks for May provide a snapshot of recent news media coverage:. The Evolllution.com, May 24: Creating a Personal...