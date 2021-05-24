Etherland: The Blockchain’s Land Registry

The Web Browser’s Hundreds of Millions of Users Will Be Able to Easily Access and Transact Nervos’ Native Token Within Opera. Opera, the world’s first browser with Web 3 capabilities, announced plans to support Nervos, one of the world’s leading blockchains, through a new CKB$ integration via its native crypto wallet. The collaboration not only opens Opera up to a new audience of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts that are part of Nervos’ rapidly growing community, but it also gives application developers relying on Nervos increased reach through Opera’s massive user base. Opera users will be able to send and receive Nervos CKB directly within the Opera browser and access Nervos dApps listed on the built-in DApps Store.