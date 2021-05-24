Cancel
Etherland: The Blockchain’s Land Registry

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ethereum launched in 2015 as an open-source software project, it wasn’t anticipating the NFT craze to occur six years down the line. But with the NFT boom came a lot of innovations that might as well be tagged with the tech world buzzword: disruption. One of such innovations is...

EconomyCoinTelegraph

Canada’s Hive Blockchain Technologies approved for Nasdaq listing

While the SEC continues to slow-roll the listing of a Bitcoin ETF, traders on legacy exchanges eager to get some exposure to crypto will soon have another outlet. In an announcement on Friday, Canada’s Hive Blockchain Technologies revealed that it has received approval to list shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Hive currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker HIVE.V, and focuses on both Bitcoin and Ethereum mining.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

What Is Bitcoin Taproot?

The crypto industry is not easy to comprehend, considering some unfamiliar terms enthusiasts come across. In a bid to share better understanding of some of these terms, we have provided a guide to help understand all there is to know about “Bitcoin Taproot”, a proposed Bitcoin upgrade. Bitcoin (BTC) being...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Operating Bitcoin with the Help of Blockchain

Cryptocurrency can be considered as a digital asset that is made or designed to perform digital transactions. These transactions include transferring and exchanging money, where people can keep tabs on their financial records and coin ownership. The thing that stands out regarding bitcoin is that it cannot be practically forfeited....
Technologycryptofinancialtimes.com

Debunking Myths About Ethereum’s EIP 1559 Upgrade

This is the first of three test network releases for London in the lead-up to a main network activation tentatively scheduled by Ethereum developers for mid-July. Included in London are five code changes, also called “Ethereum Improvement Proposals” (EIPs). In a blog post released Friday, Ethereum Foundation’s Tim Beiko said:
Coding & Programmingcrowdfundinsider.com

Chainlink to Offer Free Blockchain Developer Training for Writing Ethereum based Solidity Smart Contracts, Implementing Secure dApps

The team at Chainlink (LINK), the developers for decentralized Oracles and various other solutions for blockchain and smart contract platforms, are announcing that registration is currently open for Chainlink’s Summer 2021 Smart Contract Developer Bootcamp. The Chainlink team notes that the program is designed to help with accelerating the ongoing...
Technologysoyacincau.com

This blockchain-powered telco turns your unused data into digital tokens

Gorilla Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) based in Singapore which aims to put your unused data back into your pocket. According to the telco, 87% of Singaporeans pay for data that they don’t use every month. To address this issue, they have introduced a SwitchBack feature that lets you turn your unused data into credits that can be used for other services.
Sportico

Club Necaxa Lands $1.5 Million Blockchain Ownership Sale

Club Necaxa has sold 1% of the Mexican soccer team for $1.5 million, using NFT technology. Necaxa co-owner Al Tylis said the winning bid came from North America, and was one of 12 to meet the organization’s $1.3 million reserve price. The winner receives a blockchain token entitling them to...
Businessfinextra.com

VTB releases AI-based platform for protecting customer data

VTB has implemented a depersonalization platform based on Machine Learning (ML) algorithms. The fully automated platform will classify and depersonalize customer data, as well as banking and commercial information. Based on Open-Source Solutions such as Extract, Transform, Load (ETL), User Interface (UI), and ML, the platform allows users to perform...
Computersthewealthrace.com

What is Hyperledger fabric in Blockchain: A Complete Guide –

Hyperledger Cloth is a customizable architecture-based framework for distributed ledger purposes that present excessive ranges of privateness, robustness, customization, and scalability. It’s constructed to facilitate pluggable variations of assorted components and handle the intricacy and subtleties’ monetary ecosystem. To higher perceive how blockchains perform and the distinctive traits and components...
Marketsaithority.com

Merkle Science Introduces Bitcoin SV Support to Predictive Transaction Monitoring and Intelligence Platform

Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain monitoring and investigative platform, has announced that it has introduced support for Bitcoin SV (BSV) to its transaction monitoring coverage. From today, Merkle Science customers will be able to use the platform’s Blockchain Monitor tool, a behaviour-based transaction monitoring and risk reporting solution which allows...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

How to build an efficient and modern Data Platform

Why you should integrate Data Lakes, Warehouses and Marts in each other rather than silo them. Instead of building and understanding Data Lakes, Warehouses and Marts independently, they should be liberally integrated within each other. This avoids data silos and simplifies data provisioning. What is What?. The Data Warehouse and...
Marketsthepaypers.com

The ASEAN Financial Innovation Network launches digital currency sandbox

The ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN) has launched a digital currency sandbox so that banks and fintechs can experiment with central bank digital currency applications. The not-for-profit entity jointly formed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the International Finance Corporation and the Asean Bankers Association has partnered with global...
TheStreet

From Bayer China To IVF Applications: A Summary Of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases In Medical And Healthcare

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reform in the field of medicine has become a global priority following the impact of the global pandemic. Undoubtedly, blockchain technology holds huge promise. From advancing key healthcare services to the production and supply of drugs to advanced AI imaging facilities, blockchain will unleash wholescale disruption on our existing systems and raise the standards of healthcare globally.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Data Security is Wealth Potection

In 2021 alone, humanity (and a few robots) will create 79 sextillion bytes of data. That’s nearly 10 million times the estimated number of grains of sand on Earth. And those 79 sextillion bytes of data are in addition to all the data we already have. So today, organizations everywhere are not just swimming in data; they are sinking into their own data quicksand.
Softwareaithority.com

Opera to Add Nervos to Its Built-in Browser Crypto Wallet

The Web Browser’s Hundreds of Millions of Users Will Be Able to Easily Access and Transact Nervos’ Native Token Within Opera. Opera, the world’s first browser with Web 3 capabilities, announced plans to support Nervos, one of the world’s leading blockchains, through a new CKB$ integration via its native crypto wallet. The collaboration not only opens Opera up to a new audience of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts that are part of Nervos’ rapidly growing community, but it also gives application developers relying on Nervos increased reach through Opera’s massive user base. Opera users will be able to send and receive Nervos CKB directly within the Opera browser and access Nervos dApps listed on the built-in DApps Store.
Technologytechxplore.com

Unlocking the potential of blockchain technology

The Republic of the Marshall Islands is a country of around 50,000 people spread across more than 1,000 islands in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. The country relies heavily on cross-border finance and trade, and the complexities of that system can make it difficult for citizens to get certain goods and financial services efficiently.
pymnts

Emburse Expands Into B2B Payments With Integrated AP

Emburse has rolled out its Emburse Pay - B2B Payments integrated payables offering, which lets workforces control and monitor the invoice approval and payment workflow from start to finish, according to a Wednesday (June 16) announcement. “Our Emburse Pay suite of solutions was designed to streamline what has traditionally been...
Travelbitcoinist.com

Binance’s Travala Launches Blockchain-Powered Airbnb Competitor

Binance-backed traveling website Travala.com is gearing up for the launch of its blockchain-powered competitor to Airbnb. Named Dtravel, the service will provide hosts and guests with a decentralized platform where they can rent out homes or rooms. According to the CEO of Travala, Juan Otero, the platform will be entirely...
Economybitcoin.com

DAO1 Hackthon Targets African Blockchain Devs

As part of an initiative that seeks to build the crypto and blockchain space talent base, the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO1), a community-led protocol, will be holding a major collaborative computer programming or a hackathon. Organizers are hoping this event will help to create a buzz about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
TechnologyNetwork World

Network Essentials: SD-WAN and Zero Trust

In the world of business, what is considered essential changes over time. Most businesses haven't used paper accounting ledgers, fax machines, or phone books for years, for example. And now, in many cases, office space isn't even essential. The move to remote work caused by the pandemic led many organizations...