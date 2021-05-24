<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->OKEx Lists Community Vote Winners AKITA and KISHU - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

OKEx Lists Community Vote Winners AKITA and KISHU

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent announcement following a hosted community voting event, cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange OKEx has opened spot trading and withdrawals for two new tokens, AKITA and KISHU. The community vote consisted of four potential meme token projects, with AKITA and KISHU leading the pack in votes. Users holding...

bitcoinist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okex#Mining#Early Voting#Akita Inu#Dogecoin And Shiba Token#Uniswap#Kishu Akita#Lists#Community Engagement#Community Events#Pet Inspired Tokens#Holders#Community Projects#Meme Tokens#Futures Trading#Investment#Derivatives#Exchange Okex#Instant Rewards#Cryptocurrency Spot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Commodities & Future
Related
Marketsaithority.com

OKEx Lists DFINITY’s Internet Computer Token, ICP

OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the Internet Computer’s utility token, ICP. Deposits of ICP opened at 2:00 am UTC on May 10. Spot trading of ICP against USDT and BTC opened at 12:00 am UTC on May 11. Apart from listing ICP, OKEx is also pleased to announce that its newly established Blockdream Ventures fund will be collaborating with the Internet Computer ecosystem to provide $10 million in special funding and resources to support high-quality projects built within the Internet Computer ecosystem. With an initial capital of $100 million, OKEx Blockdream Ventures is a fund focused on supporting high-quality projects with great potential — with the goal of promoting sustainable development across the entire crypto and blockchain industry.
MLSInman.com

NAR board votes to require addresses on MLS listings

Trade group’s directors also pass policy to allow MLSs in non-disclosure states to exclude the display of sales prices from listing feeds, but not sold listings as a whole. Following a debate over privacy and pocket listings, the board of directors of the National Association of Realtors on Friday approved a controversial proposal to require listings to include a property address upon submission to a multiple listing service.
Softwaredecrypt.co

Cardano Begins Countdown to Smart Contracts With Alonzo Testnet

Charles Hoskinson addresses the Cardano community in Bulgaria in 2019. SOURCE: Decrypt. IOHK has started rolling out the testnet for Cardano's Alonzo upgrade. The testnet will introduce smart contracts to Cardano, enabling it to compete with Ethereum, Binance and others. Cardano developer IOHK has started rolling out the infrastructure to...
Commodities & Futureu.today

Crypto Exchange Probit Lists Bococoin (BCC) DPoS Currency: Details

Reconsidering fintech operations for the unbanked: Case of Bococoin (BCC) New-gen cryptocurrency project Bococoin (BCC), which is built around modern delegated proof of stake (DPoS) consensus, proudly announces its BCC token listing on major exchanges. Bococoin's BCC token listed by Probit exchange. According to the official announcement made on Bococoin's...
ComputersPosted by
EWN

Cardano (ADA) Launches the First Testnet of the Alonzo Upgrade

The team at IOHK has announced the launch of the first Testnet of the Alonzo Upgrade. Cardano’s Alonzo testnet will first be available to a small group of SPOs, partners and Plutus Pioneers. New users will be onboarded with time as the team integrates new features on the Cardano testnet.
Columbus Grove, OHLima News

Union Bank promotes financial literacy with website

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Union Bank has launched its Financial University, sharing a variety of online tools all in one central platform to educate and coach people through all stages of life. The site includes articles and easy-to-use calculators and personalized coaching sessions. Topics include Borrowing and Credit, Budgeting, Investing,...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Best Crypto News Aggregators 2021

If you’re in the cryptocurrency space, it’s vital to stay up to date with everything going on at all times. However, checking dozens of websites a day trying to find legitimate news is a daunting task. Fortunately, there’s a solution in the form of crypto news aggregators. This list will...
Marketsbitcoin.com

SuperBid (SUPERBID) Token Is Now Listed on Bitcoin.com Exchange

PRESS RELEASE. Bitcoin.com Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of SUPERBID, being available to trade on the 28th May 2021 at 12:00 UTC. The SUPERBID token was created by its respective team to fuel it’s social-auction app enabling its users to connect influencers with their fans in exchange for items, experiences, and NFTs. SUPERBID will start trading with a USDT pair.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Uniswap likely to expand to Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum

The team behind the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap is preparing to deploy the exchange on the upcoming Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum. The deployment will go ahead as long as a snapshot vote passes, one that is showing overwhelming support in favor of the expansion. Uniswap is the biggest DEX on...
MarketsNEWSBTC

The Ultimate Guide to using a Bitcoin Escrow Service

An escrow is a standard financial arrangement to add security to transactions. The agreement includes a third party with the responsibility of holding funds in safekeeping until the two parties meet the obligation terms. As you know, bitcoin shares several properties with cash. Therefore, once a Buyer and Seller exchange funds, it is nearly impossible to get back. Immutability has its benefits; however, they also make transactions with unknown parties difficult.
Marketsinvestingcube.com

PrimeXBT Kim Chua: Could Cardano (ADA) Be The Next ETH Killer?

Over the past year, there have been many blockchains claiming to be able to unseat ETH as the King of Smart Contracts. While it is still unknown whether the new challengers will eventually be able to take over ETH’s leadership position, many have seen good traction in their ecosystem, which then subsequently sent the price of their native tokens soaring. The likes of BNB for Binance Smart Chain, and SOL for Solana blockchain, have performed exceptionally well this year after their networks went live this year.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

TechX acquires crypto-to-fiat gateway Mobilum for $13.2M

TechX Technologies Inc., a publicly traded company out of Vancouver, Canada, is in the process of acquiring a fiat-to-crypto gateway that it says will help strengthen synergies between traditional fiat currencies and emerging crypto assets. Mobilum, the acquisition target, is a licensed fiat-to-crypto gateway for exchanges, wallets, liquidity providers and...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

Bitcoin lending platform Ledn has announced the completion of a $30 million series A financing round. The platform lets users open interest-bearing bitcoin savings accounts and take out bitcoin-backed loans, giving them access to fiat without having to sell their BTC. It also offers services based on other digital assets, like USDC.
Computersbitcoinist.com

How ABEYCHAIN Has Resolved The Blockchain Trilemma

Since its inception, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies and their use cases have faced a complex problem. For a public blockchain to be scalable, decentralized, and secure, sacrifices must be made. However, the technology has matured and there are projects that offer a solution to the classic blockchain trilemma. Amongst the most prominent is ABEYCHAIN.
MarketsCoinDesk

Ethereum Scaler Arbitrum Is Launching Friday With Developer Support From Alchemy

Arbitrum is an “optimistic rollup”, meaning that state changes are first published with minimal inspection and fraud checking, allowing for additional speed. Any user, however, can flag invalid updates as fraudulent and the bad actors are punished by the protocol, while the updates are rolled back. The Arbitrum-Alchemy partnership drastically lowers the barriers to entry by meeting a large swath of developers where they already are.