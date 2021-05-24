OKEx Lists Community Vote Winners AKITA and KISHU

OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the Internet Computer’s utility token, ICP. Deposits of ICP opened at 2:00 am UTC on May 10. Spot trading of ICP against USDT and BTC opened at 12:00 am UTC on May 11. Apart from listing ICP, OKEx is also pleased to announce that its newly established Blockdream Ventures fund will be collaborating with the Internet Computer ecosystem to provide $10 million in special funding and resources to support high-quality projects built within the Internet Computer ecosystem. With an initial capital of $100 million, OKEx Blockdream Ventures is a fund focused on supporting high-quality projects with great potential — with the goal of promoting sustainable development across the entire crypto and blockchain industry.