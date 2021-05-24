OKEx Lists Community Vote Winners AKITA and KISHU

Over the past year, there have been many blockchains claiming to be able to unseat ETH as the King of Smart Contracts. While it is still unknown whether the new challengers will eventually be able to take over ETH’s leadership position, many have seen good traction in their ecosystem, which then subsequently sent the price of their native tokens soaring. The likes of BNB for Binance Smart Chain, and SOL for Solana blockchain, have performed exceptionally well this year after their networks went live this year.