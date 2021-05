The director of the El Paso Zoo in western Texas has called a woman “stupid and lucky” after she climbed into a spider monkey enclosure and allegedly fed the monkeys Hot Cheetos. Zookeeper Mason Kleist said the woman didn’t only put herself at risk, but endangered the two monkeys, Libby and Sunday, by feeding them. The primates have a special diet, and diverting from it could cause stomach issues.While the Zoo hasn’t specified what the woman fed the monkeys, social media posts suggest it could have been Hot Cheetos. “These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial...