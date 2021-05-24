newsbreak-logo
Albany, NY

Albany FireWolves tickets, state park passes are latest vaccination incentives

By Lauren Stanforth
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Local and state officials announced more incentives Monday to get people to take the COVID-19 vaccine, including offers of free tickets for children 12 to 15 to an Albany professional lacrosse game and free two-day passes to a state park for anyone who gets a shot between Monday and Memorial Day.

