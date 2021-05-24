Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Confirmed: ‘Loki’ Will Finally Bring the Multiverse to Marvel

By Blake Harper
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 26 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Loki was already one of the most highly-anticipated projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but a recent interview from Kevin Feige should make everyone even more excited for the god of mischief spin-off. While speaking about the upcoming Disney+ series, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that it would serve as the MCU’s official introduction into the multiverse.

www.fatherly.com
Fatherly

Fatherly

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Disney Series#Mcu#Entertainment Weekly#Tesseract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesboxden.com

Sony Spills the Beans on Spidey: Multiverse/Sony Crossovers Confirmed

Sony Spills the Beans on Spidey: Multiverse/Sony Crossovers Confirmed. The latest, and (on paper, at least) final, film in that partnership, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is set to premiere this December. But Panitch makes a point of separating Spidey from its other superhero titles. “We don’t really think of our...
TV SeriesDesign Taxi

Disney Confirms Loki Is Gender-Fluid In New Teaser For Marvel Series

Marvel Studios is snapping the trope of hypermasculinity in action films into dust with the upcoming Loki television series, coming to Disney+ on June 9. A new teaser confirms the eponymous God of Mischief as gender-fluid, which is in line with depictions of the character in the comics. According to CBR, Loki has taken on the appearance of a woman in a number of issues, and his adoptive father Odin once hinted this gender identity when addressing his children as “my son, and my daughter [Angela], and my child who is both.”
TV SeriesIGN

No, Mephisto Won't Be Appearing in Marvel's Loki

Loki director Kate Herron has confirmed that the God of Mischief will not be locking horns with Mephisto in the upcoming Marvel series. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Herron shut down speculation of Mephisto being one of the potential antagonists opposite Loki in the Disney+ series. She specifically highlighted the shot of the stained-glass window in the trailer, which featured a demonic-looking character, saying it wasn't a reference to the perennial villain.
TV Series100fmrockford.com

Marvel’s Loki Finally Arrives On Disney Plus!

The wait is over! Loki, the third installment of Marvel’s mini series spin offs is finally here on Disney+. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Thor’s mischievous brother who broke the timeline and escaped in the Avengers Endgame movie and now has to go back and fix it. The series also stars another Hollywood big name in Owen Wilson. Check out the trailer below and if you don’t have Disney + and you’re a Marvel fan, well you better get on it!
TV SeriesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

Why Loki Is Marvel’s Most Tragic Hero

Loki. He’s a god, a trickster, a weaver of mischief, an alien sort of — and while he was first introduced as a villain in Thor and The Avengers, he’s arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most tragic hero. Ahead of his new Disney+ TV series, we’re taking a look at Loki’s arc, to see what makes him such a relatable character.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Writer Promises Marvel’s Sequel is “Very Sam Raimi”

And there’s nothing we love more than “very Sam Raimi.”. When Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange) stepped away from the project due to creative differences, Sam Raimi stepped in to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, a perfect fit given Raimi’s history with Marvel superhero movies and of course, horror movies. The sequel was originally advertised as, after all, a horror film.
Moviesasumetech.com

Marvel To Introduce An Evil Doctor Strange From Alternate Dimension For Benedict Cumberbatch’s Multiverse Of Madness?

Marvel Studio‘s upcoming American superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Reports revealed that the Marvel universe will collide with other realities which open up countless storytelling opportunities going forward. After filmmaker Scott Derrickson stepped down due to creative differences...
TV Seriesdisneydining.com

First Reactions to Marvel’s Loki are… POSITIVE!

We won’t be able to all watch Loki until June 9th, but those that have gotten an early sneak peak are giving the show positive reviews. Journalist took to social media with positive reviews after seeing the first few episodes. For a no obligation, FREE Quote with new bookings contact...
ComicsComicBook

Loki Mobius Marvel Legends Figure Launches as an Exclusive

With the Loki series launching on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 9th, Hasbro couldn't let Marvel Monday pass without releasing a figure from the show for collectors. Indeed, Mobius M. Mobius has joined the Marvel Legends lineup alongside the Time Variance Authority Loki figure which launched back in April. The 6-inch...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

With Loki and WandaVision, Marvel is embracing weirdness

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an experiment that’s played out in public and in real time," says Keith Phipps. "It wasn’t obvious before Iron Man hit theaters in 2008 that moviegoers would turn out for a hero who didn’t have the name recognition of Spider-Man. Nor was it a sure thing that audiences would put in the homework of watching films starring individual Avengers before the release of a movie that brought them together. Establishing the MCU as we now know it took a lot of risk-taking. But in some respects, Marvel also hedged its bets in the early days with largely earthbound stories and relatively simple concepts. Until Guardians of the Galaxy expanded the universe to the far reaches of the cosmos and Doctor Strange explored its mystic underworld, the MCU largely held back from hitting viewers with the full-on weirdness at the heart of Marvel Comics. With the MCU’s expansion to Disney+, however, Marvel seems happy to let weirdness run wild — at least up to a point—a trend their latest series Loki, which begins this week, delightfully continues." Although WandaVision had a conventional Marvel ending, it was allowed to stay strange for most of its run. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the second Marvel Disney+ series, was more of a conventional superhero show. "But those bizarre extremes and hairpin reversals are part of the pleasures of superhero stories, and — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aside — it’s been heartening to see Marvel start to lean into the potential for television madness," says Phipps. He adds: "The MCU might be a well-oiled assembly line at this point, but it’s not one that’s content to turn out the same product over and over again. Marvel is using its accumulated goodwill and the possibilities of episodic TV to get more daring, at least part of the time. Loki also looks like a bellwether for projects to come. While Black Widow appears anchored to the cloak-and-dagger corner of the Marvel universe, Eternals, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Taika Waititi’s second Thor film and future Disney+ series like She-Hulk and Moon Knight all seem likely to draw from Marvel's odd fringes. That kind of unpredictability is considerably more exciting than an attempt to make a bigger, slightly different version of what Marvel has already done. And once you’ve had a movie that teams up virtually every possible character to fight a bad guy able to reshape the universe with a snap of his fingers, how much bigger can you get? Better to get strange and trust everyone else to go along for the ride."
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel’s Waldron On “Loki,” “Strange” Writing

“Rick and Morty” writer Michael Waldron has seen his career moving on the fast track recently when he became the head writer on Marvel Studios’ “Loki” TV series – essentially the equivalent of a showrunner on these new Marvel shows. Whatever work he did, Marvel very much liked because he...
TV SeriesNewsday

'Loki' review: Fans will be pleased by latest Marvel series

WHAT IT'S ABOUT In "Avengers: Endgame," Loki (Tom Hiddleston) grabbed the Tesseract — think glowing cube with infinite powers — then disappeared. In the opening seconds of his new eponymous series, he reappears in the Gobi desert, where he tells the befuddled locals that he is "burdened with the glorious purpose" of taking over their world. But as soon as the words come out, a handful of soldiers appear, arresting him for "crimes against the Sacred Timeline." Loki is taken to some place called the TVA — Time Variance Authority — a vast bureaucracy charged with making sure all of the universe's conceivable timelines are kept to just one. Loki — charged with disrupting the "proper flow of time," thus making him a "variant" — is hauled before a judge (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who is just about to pass sentence, when Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) intercedes. Loki, he explains, is needed for an extra-special mission.
TV SeriesPosted by
K945

‘Loki’: Every Marvel Easter Egg in Episode 1

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first episode of Loki. Welcome to the Time Variance Authority, Loki! Hope you survive the experience!. Marvel is back on Disney+ with their third TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki follows a “variant” version of the God of Mischief, as he escapes from the clutches of The Avengers and alters the “Sacred Timeline” by changing his destiny. Initially put on trial, he soon gets recruited into the TVA by Agent Mobius, who needs his help finding a mysterious time criminal.