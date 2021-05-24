Journalist Confirms Ibrahima Konate Will Join Liverpool

Liverpool are fresh off of their 2020/21 campaign that saw them finish third in the Premier League. Unfortunately, it was not silverware that dominated the headlines but rather injuries to their centre backs.

Virgil van Dijk walks off the field after being injured. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all suffered serious injuries that prematurely ended their seasons. This led to Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips filling in as starters for the majority of Liverpool's season.

Liverpool, in an attempt to avoid this next season, have been heavily linked with several centre backs ahead of the summer transfer window. The most notable name being Ibrahima Konate from Red Bull Leipzig.

Today, reliable German journalist Guido Schafer confirmed that Ibrahima Konate will join Liverpool.

He said in a tweet, "Ibrahima Konate is on the way to Anfield. Bid of 44 million euros. Konate did const nothing when he came from Sochaux in 2017, biggest transfer ever in the history of RB Leipzig. Deal Nearly done."

Ibrahima Konate dribbling the ball during a Bundesliga match for RB Leipzig. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

This news was also confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

"Liverpool will complete the signing of Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig, confirmed. He’ll join Liverpool Football Club soon. Personal terms agreed since April until June 2026. Here we go soon."

It seems that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are getting their man. Expect an official club announcement on Ibrahima Konate in the coming days.