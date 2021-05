I hope all the Mothers had a great Mother’s Day. There is no one person that influences your life as much as your mother. She will always see the good in you and will come to your defense when no one else will; she will even come and visit you in jail when everyone else has given up on you. You will really miss her when she’s gone so, if you still have her, don’t miss the opportunity to visit her and tell her how much you appreciate and love her.