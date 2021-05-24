A grateful clean-up

According to the Alpena News 4/12/21, Alpena Public School officIals are looking at courses on cultural awareness. This includes social justice, racism, etc. Sounds innocent enough. If Black Lives Matter at school is involved with the curriculum that will be a problem. BLM was front and center at last summer’s “mostly peaceful protests” that resulted in looting, burning and murder. Over 20 people were killed and $2 billion dollars of damage. By their own admission, they were founded by trained Marxists and are committed to disrupting the nuclear family structure. Now they supply teaching materials to schools. For example: A 3rd grade lesson plan is titled “Activism,Organizing and Resistance.” A child needs an education not indoctrination. The National Education Association (teachers union) has endorsed this curriculum. Let kids be kids instead of exposing them to this poison. I urge parents to be aware and involved in what is being taught to your children.