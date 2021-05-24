A grateful clean-up
ALPENA — Joel Foster, in plaid, David Sigmon, and Andrea Sigmon clean the tomb of an unknown soldier at Little Flanders Field in Alpena on Monday. Members of the Agent Orange Riders, this year appointed caretakers of the cemetery, worked Sunday and Monday to prepare the grounds for upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies. The group cleaned and painted the cemetery’s prisoner of war/mission in action cross and Agent Orange cross. More paint and other cleanup is planned for this week, according to Andrea Sigmon.www.thealpenanews.com