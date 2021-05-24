newsbreak-logo
Nathaniel Rateliff, the first confirmed show for the 2021 Deer Valley Concert Series

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah. — Deer Valley, along with the concert promoters, is looking forward to bringing back all three summer concert series in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater; the Deer Valley Concert Series , Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival , and the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series .

Deer Valley Resort and The State Room Presents are pleased to announce the first confirmed show for the 2021 Deer Valley Concert Series:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Delta Spirit
Friday, August 20, 2021
5:30 p.m. Gates/ 7 p.m. Show
Tickets on sale: Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
Buy Tickets Here (AXS Ticketing requires an account)

The full lineup for the Deer Valley Concert Series will be announced as additional shows are confirmed.

Please note: The venue will be at limited capacity and all paid shows will require ticketing. Deer Valley will offer concessions and picnic bags for purchase, new this summer, guests will be able to preorder from the Deer Valley mobile app from the concession stand ( iPhone & Android ).

Current mask guidelines at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, which will always be listed here :

  • Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a facial covering indoors
  • Unvaccinated guests must wear a face-covering indoors and must maintain physical distance from others whenever practicable
  • Facial coverings are not required for any guests outdoors
  • Deer Valley will be requiring physical distancing between parties in the venue and the capacity of the venue will be limited

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
