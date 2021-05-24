newsbreak-logo
Urgent search for girl, 11, seen carrying flowery rucksack before she vanished

Katie Pugh was last seen on Monday afternoon

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing this afternoon.

Humberside Police are appealing for help to find Katie Pugh who was last seen in Hull.

She was also last spotted carrying a rucksack with flowers on.

She has been described as white with blonde hair, of slim build and is around 4ft tall.

Katie was last seen wearing a long black coat with a fur hood, grey jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers with red stripes.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with information on Katie’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Police have urged people with information to come forward

A spokesperson said: “Can you help us locate Katie Pugh from Hull?

“We’re appealing for help to 11-year-old Katie Pugh who was reported to us as missing earlier this afternoon (Monday 24 May).

“Katie is described as white, of slim build and around 4ft tall. She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a long black coat with a fur hood, grey jogging bottoms, black adidas trainers with red stripes and was carrying a black rucksack with flowers on.

“If you have seen Katie or know where she is, please contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 289 of 24 May.”

