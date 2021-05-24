Understand IDORs To Secure Your Python Web Applications

Concepts that help to increase your Python knowledge. In this blog, we will see some of the advanced concepts of Python that help us master it. An exception is a condition that occurs during the execution of the program and interrupts the execution. It can occur due to many reasons. Suppose you are writing a program for division, and in the denominator, 0 occurs so that it will be a ZeroDivisionError. Other examples could be importing a library that doesn’t exist or accessing an element that is out of a list index. There are around 30 builtin exceptions in python.