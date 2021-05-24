The 12 Best Hair Serums, According to Stylists
When you think of essentials for your hair, your mind may turn to a great styler for curls, a hydrating conditioner, or a humidity protector. But stylists have a piece of advice: Don't forget hair serums. These products (that come in creams, oils, and sprays) are the stealth superstars of your repertoire because they can do it all: add shine, nourish brittle strands, repair split ends, and, yes, fight frizz. Think of them as the Swiss Army Knife of your beauty routine.www.oprahdaily.com