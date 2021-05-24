The Best Dumbbells to Buy, Recommended by a Trainer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A jump rope may seem more like something that harkens back to your elementary school days than a serious piece of exercise equipment. Although this simple set of handles and cord may not look as impressive as a connected exercise bike or treadmill, it can give you a great workout—especially if you go for a weighted rope. With this heavier version, you’ll work your arms, legs, and core, and get some cardio action, too, given all that jumping around. Here’s what to know about using weighted jump ropes.