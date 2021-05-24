The Best Dumbbells to Buy, Recommended by a Trainer
Dumbbells may be relatively small tools, but their benefits are mighty. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), working out with dumbbells not only builds muscle, it can lead to greater levels of muscle activation, increased force production, and enhanced resiliency and elasticity of your muscle tissues. And you can use them for hundreds of exercises, from full-body to functional workouts, even HIIT sessions. Plus, by using them to add resistance to your sessions, you’ll burn more fat than by cardio alone.www.runnersworld.com