10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents

Children and their clothing are always growing and changing, so you need to know the best places to click so you can keep up with your kids’ needs.

To find out which stores offer the best deals on durable, great pieces, we asked childcare experts, parenting bloggers, and real parents to clue us in to their favorite sites to shop for the best children’s clothing.

Whether it’s sustainability and comfort you’re after, or you have a large family and need the best deal you can find, one or more of the options listed here will surely meet your shopping needs and have your little ones looking stylish and comfy in no time.

Gap Kids, gap.com

First up, we heard from Vicky Smith, the mother of two behind parenting and expectant mother website The Mummy Bubble.

“My top pick for kids clothes is Gap Kids,” Vicky tells us. “It’s not the cheapest however they regularly have sales which heavily discount items. I love the fact the clothes are on trend, but are still really fun so they’re perfect for children. My favorite purchase for my kids over the years has been the Gap hoodies, which come out great in the wash and have been passed down between my two little ones as they last so well.”

ThredUp, thredup.com/kids

Parenting and education expert Dr. Karen Aronian reached out with two suggestions based on sustainability that happen to save some money, too.

“I believe in recycling clothes, they’re healthier for kids, and they are more beneficial for our planet,” Dr. Aronian wrote, suggesting sites likes ThredUp are great for finding secondhand clothes that won’t break the bank.

eBay, ebay.com

Dr. Aronian also suggested eBay for thrift clothing items. The online auction site is filled with gently used and brand new clothes for folks of all ages, and you can type in your specific preferences for styles, age groups, price range, color, and any other category, and endless options will appear. Some you may end up bidding on, but a majority of eBay sellers offer plenty of pieces at “buy now” prices in case you’re not thrilled at the prospect of a bidding war.

Kohl’s,kohls.com

Next we heard from Nicole Johnson, the President and Lead Sleep Consultant at The Baby Sleep Site, a site founded in 2008 where tens of thousands of families have learned techniques and tips to get their little ones get better rest. Nicole, mother to two boys, told us:

“My favorite children’s clothing store is Kohl’s. Great sales for children growing quickly! Most of the clothes are still in good shape by the time they need the next size up and the website is easy to navigate. You can also earn Kohl’s Cash toward your next purchase and it saves coupons for you automatically.”

Old Navy, oldnavy.com

“We love shopping at Old Navy for our toddler’s clothes,”Jannine MacKinnon says of her top pick for one-stop kid shopping. Jannine is a motherhood content creator with a 20k strong following on Instagram, Pinterest, and a vibrant community on her own website. She continues:

“They have a great selection, fit my slim built kids, and have fantastic sales. With online ordering and having everything from clothing to accessories to outerwear, they’re the one stop shop you need for your kid’s clothes.”

A second hat tip to Old Navy came from Linsey Knerl, an author, content creator, and mom to six boys–five of them under 17! Linsey loves Old Navy because, in her words:

“They always have a large assortment of staples that regularly go on sale, and they offer sizing for kids with a variety of body styles. From jeans to sweats to tees, we can easily get items for around $10 apiece with their combination of sales and using their Old Navy Super Cash program. My kids can also sport tees that show off their personality, including shirts with bands, video games, and themes like space or dinosaurs. Compared to licensed tees at other stores, we pay around half. It’s truly an affordable way for a single-income family with LOTS of boys to shop.”

Lulu + Roo, luluandrooclothing.com

Krissy Hadick, founder of parenting blog The Hadicks (check out their Instagram here), came to us with the lesser-known retailer Lulu + Roo as a top pick for children’s clothes.

“My favorite clothing store for my son is Lulu + Roo,” Krissy writes. “They have the most adorable outfits with fun details and designs. Their clothing is stylish, comfortable, and great quality. An added bonus is as my son has outgrown pieces, I’ve found that the clothing has a good resale value.”

After a little browsing, we’re totally in love with this current Where The Wild Things Are collection. Just look at that Max crown!

Zara, zara.com

Lauren Levy is a San-Francisco-based mom, safe sleep advocate, and the founder at handy website adensmom.com, where you can find advice on everything from sleep safety (naturally) to inventive baby names that don’t sound dated or too hip. Lauren helped us out with two different picks, starting with Zara:

“Zara is by far my favorite clothing store for babies, toddlers, andkids. They sell high quality pieces in muted earth tones with interesting textures. I love that there aren’t any ugly designs and that most of their clothing is in solid colors or subtle patterns.”

Childhoods Clothing, childhoodsclothing.com

Lauren’s second recommendation is perfect for basics and genderless clothing that can be passed around and worn by a number of babies, especially considering the great quality.

“Childhoods Clothing is a premium brand that makes the cutest slim fit joggers and matching sweatshirts in muted earth tones like basil, terra cotta, and flax. Their french terry fabrics have been pre-washed so they launder beautifully. Plus, most of their designs are gender neutral so they can be worn by any future kiddos you may have!”

Primary, primary.com

As a parenting coach, teacher, and blogger at simply-well-balanced.com, Lauren Tingley (follow her on Instagram) knows her way around kid’s clothes. Lauren’s suggestion for us is Primary.com, a site that prides itself on “no labels, no slogans” and promises sustainability and softness in their offerings. Lauren reports:

“My favorite children’s clothing comes from Primary.com. I love that all of their items are easy to coordinate making it possible for even the youngest children to dress themselves. They are also sensory friendly and made without tags or irritating seams. The classic colors and patterns are stylish and fun too allowing kids to show off a bit of style and personality.”

This recommendation is backed by renowned lifestyle host, parenting expert, and much-loved mommy blogger Veena Goel Crownholm, who says of Primary:

“Since my 10-year-old has had severe eczema since he was 6 months old, we have had to find Oeko-Tex certified clothing (no harsh dyes or chemicals).” Check out more of Veena’s favorites on her Instagram and website.

Princess Awesome / Boy Wonder, princess-awesome.com

“For families who want unique, positive, world-changing clothes for their children, I highly recommend Princess Awesome and Boy Wonder,” says Lillie Marshall, a teacher, mother of two young kids, and education and parenting blogger at www.AroundTheWorldL.com. Lillie continues:

“This small business is woman-run (by former teachers!) and features kids’ clothes that transcend limiting gender norms.For example, the girls’ dresses and leggings are decorated with trains, dinosaurs, and math! Bonus points for the fact that all their clothes are durable and functional, having key aspects like pockets in all garments, and better length in the girls’ shorts than the tiny ones most stores offer.”