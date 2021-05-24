<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents

By Kelsey Chapman
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2Ffj_0a9SZYoI00
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Children and their clothing are always growing and changing, so you need to know the best places to click so you can keep up with your kids’ needs.

To find out which stores offer the best deals on durable, great pieces, we asked childcare experts, parenting bloggers, and real parents to clue us in to their favorite sites to shop for the best children’s clothing.

Whether it’s sustainability and comfort you’re after, or you have a large family and need the best deal you can find, one or more of the options listed here will surely meet your shopping needs and have your little ones looking stylish and comfy in no time.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Gap Kids, gap.com

First up, we heard from Vicky Smith, the mother of two behind parenting and expectant mother website The Mummy Bubble.

“My top pick for kids clothes is Gap Kids,” Vicky tells us. “It’s not the cheapest however they regularly have sales which heavily discount items. I love the fact the clothes are on trend, but are still really fun so they’re perfect for children. My favorite purchase for my kids over the years has been the Gap hoodies, which come out great in the wash and have been passed down between my two little ones as they last so well.”

ThredUp, thredup.com/kids

Parenting and education expert Dr. Karen Aronian reached out with two suggestions based on sustainability that happen to save some money, too.

“I believe in recycling clothes, they’re healthier for kids, and they are more beneficial for our planet,” Dr. Aronian wrote, suggesting sites likes ThredUp are great for finding secondhand clothes that won’t break the bank.

eBay, ebay.com

Dr. Aronian also suggested eBay for thrift clothing items. The online auction site is filled with gently used and brand new clothes for folks of all ages, and you can type in your specific preferences for styles, age groups, price range, color, and any other category, and endless options will appear. Some you may end up bidding on, but a majority of eBay sellers offer plenty of pieces at “buy now” prices in case you’re not thrilled at the prospect of a bidding war.

Kohl’s,kohls.com

Next we heard from Nicole Johnson, the President and Lead Sleep Consultant at The Baby Sleep Site, a site founded in 2008 where tens of thousands of families have learned techniques and tips to get their little ones get better rest. Nicole, mother to two boys, told us:

“My favorite children’s clothing store is Kohl’s. Great sales for children growing quickly! Most of the clothes are still in good shape by the time they need the next size up and the website is easy to navigate. You can also earn Kohl’s Cash toward your next purchase and it saves coupons for you automatically.”

Old Navy, oldnavy.com

“We love shopping at Old Navy for our toddler’s clothes,”Jannine MacKinnon says of her top pick for one-stop kid shopping. Jannine is a motherhood content creator with a 20k strong following on Instagram, Pinterest, and a vibrant community on her own website. She continues:

“They have a great selection, fit my slim built kids, and have fantastic sales. With online ordering and having everything from clothing to accessories to outerwear, they’re the one stop shop you need for your kid’s clothes.”

A second hat tip to Old Navy came from Linsey Knerl, an author, content creator, and mom to six boys–five of them under 17! Linsey loves Old Navy because, in her words:

“They always have a large assortment of staples that regularly go on sale, and they offer sizing for kids with a variety of body styles. From jeans to sweats to tees, we can easily get items for around $10 apiece with their combination of sales and using their Old Navy Super Cash program. My kids can also sport tees that show off their personality, including shirts with bands, video games, and themes like space or dinosaurs. Compared to licensed tees at other stores, we pay around half. It’s truly an affordable way for a single-income family with LOTS of boys to shop.”

Lulu + Roo, luluandrooclothing.com

Krissy Hadick, founder of parenting blog The Hadicks (check out their Instagram here), came to us with the lesser-known retailer Lulu + Roo as a top pick for children’s clothes.

“My favorite clothing store for my son is Lulu + Roo,” Krissy writes. “They have the most adorable outfits with fun details and designs. Their clothing is stylish, comfortable, and great quality. An added bonus is as my son has outgrown pieces, I’ve found that the clothing has a good resale value.”

After a little browsing, we’re totally in love with this current Where The Wild Things Are collection. Just look at that Max crown!

Zara, zara.com

Lauren Levy is a San-Francisco-based mom, safe sleep advocate, and the founder at handy website adensmom.com, where you can find advice on everything from sleep safety (naturally) to inventive baby names that don’t sound dated or too hip. Lauren helped us out with two different picks, starting with Zara:

“Zara is by far my favorite clothing store for babies, toddlers, andkids. They sell high quality pieces in muted earth tones with interesting textures. I love that there aren’t any ugly designs and that most of their clothing is in solid colors or subtle patterns.”

Childhoods Clothing, childhoodsclothing.com

Lauren’s second recommendation is perfect for basics and genderless clothing that can be passed around and worn by a number of babies, especially considering the great quality.

“Childhoods Clothing is a premium brand that makes the cutest slim fit joggers and matching sweatshirts in muted earth tones like basil, terra cotta, and flax. Their french terry fabrics have been pre-washed so they launder beautifully. Plus, most of their designs are gender neutral so they can be worn by any future kiddos you may have!”

Primary, primary.com

As a parenting coach, teacher, and blogger at simply-well-balanced.com, Lauren Tingley (follow her on Instagram) knows her way around kid’s clothes. Lauren’s suggestion for us is Primary.com, a site that prides itself on “no labels, no slogans” and promises sustainability and softness in their offerings. Lauren reports:

“My favorite children’s clothing comes from Primary.com. I love that all of their items are easy to coordinate making it possible for even the youngest children to dress themselves. They are also sensory friendly and made without tags or irritating seams. The classic colors and patterns are stylish and fun too allowing kids to show off a bit of style and personality.”

This recommendation is backed by renowned lifestyle host, parenting expert, and much-loved mommy blogger Veena Goel Crownholm, who says of Primary:

“Since my 10-year-old has had severe eczema since he was 6 months old, we have had to find Oeko-Tex certified clothing (no harsh dyes or chemicals).” Check out more of Veena’s favorites on her Instagram and website.

Princess Awesome / Boy Wonder, princess-awesome.com

“For families who want unique, positive, world-changing clothes for their children, I highly recommend Princess Awesome and Boy Wonder,” says Lillie Marshall, a teacher, mother of two young kids, and education and parenting blogger at www.AroundTheWorldL.com. Lillie continues:

“This small business is woman-run (by former teachers!) and features kids’ clothes that transcend limiting gender norms.For example, the girls’ dresses and leggings are decorated with trains, dinosaurs, and math! Bonus points for the fact that all their clothes are durable and functional, having key aspects like pockets in all garments, and better length in the girls’ shorts than the tiny ones most stores offer.”

Indy100

Indy100

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Motherhood#Plus Size Clothing#Baby Clothes#Features Kids#Unique Items#Acrossthe Independent#Old Navy#Kids Clothes#Bloggers#Thrift Clothing Items#Real Parents#One Stop Kid Shopping#Childhoods Clothing#Genderless Clothing#Accessories#Secondhand Clothes#Coupons#Recycling Clothes#Toddlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Instagram
Related
Pet ServicesNWI.com

Best Resale/Consignment Store

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment Shop has gone through some changes over the years. But Dorothy Emry, an assistant at the shop, notes that customers often compliment her on their "warm feelings" about the store. It's not just the welcoming atmosphere that brings customers to Humane. Formerly Paws Resale and...
KidsWREG

Best rollerblades for kids 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you looking for a way to keep your kids active? Do you want a fun activity they can do almost anywhere? It’s worth considering kids’ rollerblades. These affordable skates are easy to carry around and give your kids a workout that’s on a par with jogging, without the impact. Kids’ rollerblades are specifically made to meet the challenges of children learning how to improve their balance, so there’s extra comfort and stability to keep them on their feet.
RetailApartment Therapy

4 Clothes Organizers That Are Always Worth it, According to a Closet Concierge

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Need a little help with your closet? Me too. Whether you have a walk-in or reach-in, closets are spaces that can easily become cluttered and disorganized. A quick search of “closet organizers” on Google, however, results in an overwhelming number of products, and it can be hard to know what items will actually help you organize, and which are better left alone.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

Kate Hudson-founded clothing brand to open first SA store

Fabletics, the fashionable activewear brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, is planning its first store in San Antonio. The clothing company is looking to open at the Shops at La Cantera, a spokesperson confirmed in an email. The store is slated for an October opening, although the date is tentative.
Beauty & Fashionthemomcreative.com

Deal Alert: KidPik Clothes Box for Kids

Kidpik, a styling service for kids is offering an awesome deal to get a box of clothes for summer! Get 7 items, including shoes, for just $68. That’s less than $10 per item (average price is normally $98). Use code BRAND68 at check out. Unlike other kids styling services, KidPik...
Relationshipscntraveler.com

The Best Vacations for Kids at Every Age: A Trip Guide for Parents

For those of us who live to travel, making sure we raise Good Global Citizens is maybe even more important than sending them to a Good College. Did we just say that out loud? But during the darkest hours of new parenthood when you can hardly remember to brush your teeth, that fantasy of trekking through the Himalayas with bouncing baby on your back feels about as plausible as learning how to play the cello at 40. And suddenly the old adage you thought would never apply to you starts to make sense: The days, especially those early sleepless ones, are long and the years, between Little League and prom night, are short.
Shoppingwiltonbulletin.com

The best socks for running, according to a pro

For most people, socks are an afterthought — necessary to have, but not much fun to shop for, nor easy to keep track of. For runners, though, they’re essentials, as important to get right as a pair of shorts or a sports bra. You know your socks are winners when they’re comfortable to slip on and inconspicuous while running, even in the late stages of a marathon. They also should last a good while without deteriorating — at least a year or two, depending on the mileage you put on them. Low-quality socks, on the other hand, can cause pesky problems that range from mild (like itching and overheating) to disastrous (like the blood blisters that spanned both of my arches one summer).
Apparelmerricksart.com

7 Helpful Tips for Storing Seasonal Clothes

It’s that time of year when the seasons are changing and it’s time to store your off-season clothes and pull out your in-season clothing! Here are a few reasons to do it, and the best practices when storing seasonal clothes. Why would you even bother storing seasonal clothes?. This is...
Kidsmomtastic.com

The Best Tool Belts For Kids

If your little one enjoys following the adults around the garage or workshop, take dress-up to the next level with miniature tool belts and accessories. While modern technology may be taking center stage these days, teaching children about hand tools at a young age fosters critical thinking skills and self-reliance. Even if your child has other passions, our top tool belts are sure to expand their imagination and overall confidence in investigating mechanical devices and handmade creations as they grow older.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Clothing Racks

If you're strapped for storage space, a clothing rack may be just what you need. Most are super lightweight and even have wheels that allow you to move them around easily. Others have storage features like shelves and drawers so you can get the most out of your new organizing tool. But, of course, not all racks are made the same. To help you find the right one for your space, we've put together a list of the best models on the market today.
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Baby, Toddler and Kid’s Clothing Sets!

If your kids need summer clothes, there are some really great deals on Zulily today!. Today only, Zulily has some really great deals on Baby, Toddler and Kid’s Clothing Sets!. Get 3-Piece Shorts Sets from Carter’s for just $9.99! There are so many cute sets to choose from. Get Kid’s...
ApparelBabyCenter Blog

Best kids’ hiking boots

BabyCenter may earn a commission from shopping links. If you and your little buddy are full of adventure and love to spend time outdoors, you already know the importance of the right footwear. Whether you're climbing mountains or just taking treks in the park, solid hiking boots on your little one's feet help keep them going, complaint-free.
Apparelbrides.com

Best Clothing Rental Services

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. From engagement to honeymoon, there are countless events that a bride can get excited for on her pre-wedding journey. But,...
ApparelPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mother Gains National Attention Recreating Fashionable Kids’ Clothing from Thrift Store Finds

Alissa Bertrand (Alissa B.) is an expert at making an old clothing style or fabric look updated or new again, while stretching dollars. Bertrand is a fashion designer who, according to Atlanta Magazine, is a mother of six who drew national attention with her upcycled clothing brand, Jabella Fleur. Bertrand is known to showcase redesigned thrift textiles on her Instagram page where she celebrates the intersection of nostalgia and fashion.
Retailcntraveler.com

What to Pack for a Family Beach Trip, According to Well-Traveled Parents

Planning beach trips with kids (and all their gear) is no easy feat—we'd go so far as to say it's a discipline that, when skillfully executed, should be applauded. That’s why we’ve called on the experts—parents who live within minutes of a shoreline and travel-savvy ones who understand packing constraints—to share their best family beach gear recommendations for days by the water. With their collective decades-worth of caretaking and vacationing experience, their perspectives are parenting gold.
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

Best boho summer clothing of 2021

With summer on the horizon, perhaps you’re looking to update your wardrobe. Adding some boho-inspired pieces is a fresh choice. Short for “bohemian,” boho-style fashion rarely goes out of style—picture loose skirts, vintage leather bags and embroidered mules, among other clothing options. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best boho items to add some flavor to your summer staples.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Cloquet woman expands children's clothing store, all handmade with love

There’s new blood in Duluth's Holiday Center skywalk. Kayla Moorhead expanded her custom clothing business, Handmade Mama, from an online shop to a storefront in the space previously occupied by How Sweet It Is bakery and deli. On her website and in her shop, you’ll find rompers, blankets, bibs and...