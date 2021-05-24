newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia prepares for return of large events, continues to deal with staffing issues

By Ben Fein
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23c71e_0a9SZXvZ00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to discuss the 2021 Roots N Blues festival on Monday, as Columbia works to bring back larger events to the city.

CVB Strategic Communications Director Meghan McConnachie said they've been waiting for over a year to see events like Roots N Blues return to Columbia.

McConachie said at the meeting today, the bureau should get a better understanding of what this years festival will look like, which she says will be more similar to a pre-pandemic festival.

According to Roots N Blues' website , the festival will be held Sept. 24 - 26 at Stephens Lake Park.

"We continue to hold the public’s health and safety as the highest priority. We’re working closely with Boone County Health Department and local health officials to ensure a safe and successful 2021 Roots N Blues Festival. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination," a statement on the website said.

McConachie said events like this bring people in from all over the country who stay in Columbia hotels, buy food in Columbia and support local businesses.

The bureau works closely with tourism and hospitality partners and McConachie says they've been struggling with getting back to full staff as well as training new employees.

She is asking Columbia residents to be patient with businesses who still may be short staffed.

The Blue Note is hosting a job fair Monday as the venue looks to bring larger events back to Columbia.

https://thebluenote.com/job-fair/

The venue is looking to hire positions such as bartenders, servers and security.

McConachie says residents in Columbia should have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

"Residents and visitors alike should see Columbia turn back into the summer destination and fall destination that they love," she said.

The post Columbia prepares for return of large events, continues to deal with staffing issues appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
474
Followers
237
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#Health And Safety#Covid 19#Local Events#Health Officials#Health Issues#Roots N Blues#The Blue Note#Abc17news#Staffing Issues#Columbia Residents#Columbia Hotels#Larger Events#Businesses#Stephens Lake Park#Festival#Lake#Food#Security#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: City of Columbia hosting COVID-19 vaccine community clinics beginning next Wednesday

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting several clinics beginning next wednesday for people to get a coronavirus vaccine. Wednesday, June 2Mari’s1210 E. Prathersville Road12 to 4 p.m.No appointment neededJohnson & Johnson Thursday, June 3PHHS Clinic1005 W. Worley St.Appointment only, to register follow this link. Pfizer Friday, June 4PHHS Clinic1005 W. Worley St.Appointment The post FRIDAY UPDATES: City of Columbia hosting COVID-19 vaccine community clinics beginning next Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia summer camps are deciding coronavirus safety guidelines as the CDC loosens mask requirements

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated summer camp guidelines Friday to say that it is safe to return to full capacity, without masking and without physical distancing if everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp - except where required by local law. Columbia Public Schools announced The post Columbia summer camps are deciding coronavirus safety guidelines as the CDC loosens mask requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State increases daily vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As of Friday morning, the state health dashboard showed the seven-day average of vaccinations given out per day increased to 14,269. 41.4% of the state population has initiated vaccination against COVID-19 and 2,103,780 are fully vaccinated. Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate was at 4%. The increase in positivity came with 427 additional confirmed cases The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State increases daily vaccine distribution appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State offers free at-home COVID-19 tests to Missouri residents

Missouri residents can now get an at-home coronavirus test that checks for presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Residents can receive the test two days after ordering it online. The test kit is good for six months and comes with easy-to-follow instructions. Once the person uses the kit, the kit needs to be The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State offers free at-home COVID-19 tests to Missouri residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri courts can return to pre-pandemic conditions

The Missouri Supreme Court has lifted mask mandates in local courthouses. According to the announcement, proceedings in state appellate and circuit courts can operate under pre-pandemic conditions. The court cited decreasing national and local COVID-19 cases and vaccine availability. These changes will go into effect June 15th. Nearly 50% of all Boone County residents have The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri courts can return to pre-pandemic conditions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Public Schools, local universities and colleges among organizations to lift mask requirements

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several organizations including Mizzou and Columbia Public Schools will be lifting their mask requirements in the coming days. According to a news release from the Columbia city manager's office, several establishments are changing their COVID-19 policies. Starting June 1, masks will no longer be required in city or county buildings. Both the The post Columbia Public Schools, local universities and colleges among organizations to lift mask requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PoliticsPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) State officials are reminding Missourians to be safe on the water during Memorial Day Weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri has averaged over 46 non-boating related drownings per year on streams, rivers, ponds and lakes over the past five years. MSHP says this does not include The post Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person displaced after Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City home caught fire early Friday morning. According to a news release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the home in the 2300 block of St. Louis Road just after 6 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the back of the house. Fire officials said the The post One person displaced after Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Priorities for upcoming Columbia budget include pay raises for city employees

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In the State of the City address on Tuesday, Columbia City Manager John Glascock said one of the priorities for the upcoming fiscal year is an increase in pay for city employees. "We are committed to the financial security of our employees," Glascock said. "In fiscal year 2022, I am proposing an The post Priorities for upcoming Columbia budget include pay raises for city employees appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police training expert gives insight after an officer shot a Columbia man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was killed by a police officer Wednesday in northwest Columbia. Director of training at Northstar police training, Adam Duncan, said officers try to link together two components in these situations. "It's what they knew prior to contact with that person and the element of environment including who is around the The post Police training expert gives insight after an officer shot a Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal report shows Missouri drops to moderate transmission, identifies concerning variants

For the first time this year, the State Profile Report for Missouri categorized the state's community transmission of COVID-19 as "moderate," after spending several months at the "substantial transmission level." Read the full State Profile Report below. Missouri State Profile Report 5-21-21Download This change comes with another drop in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the The post Federal report shows Missouri drops to moderate transmission, identifies concerning variants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones will speak at 5 p.m. about Wednesday afternoon's officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart. Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart at Stadium and Ash. The male victim is in his mid-30s and has life-threatening injuries. The victim was part The post Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.