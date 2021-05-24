COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to discuss the 2021 Roots N Blues festival on Monday, as Columbia works to bring back larger events to the city.

CVB Strategic Communications Director Meghan McConnachie said they've been waiting for over a year to see events like Roots N Blues return to Columbia.

McConachie said at the meeting today, the bureau should get a better understanding of what this years festival will look like, which she says will be more similar to a pre-pandemic festival.

According to Roots N Blues' website , the festival will be held Sept. 24 - 26 at Stephens Lake Park.

"We continue to hold the public’s health and safety as the highest priority. We’re working closely with Boone County Health Department and local health officials to ensure a safe and successful 2021 Roots N Blues Festival. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination," a statement on the website said.

McConachie said events like this bring people in from all over the country who stay in Columbia hotels, buy food in Columbia and support local businesses.

The bureau works closely with tourism and hospitality partners and McConachie says they've been struggling with getting back to full staff as well as training new employees.

She is asking Columbia residents to be patient with businesses who still may be short staffed.

The Blue Note is hosting a job fair Monday as the venue looks to bring larger events back to Columbia.

https://thebluenote.com/job-fair/

The venue is looking to hire positions such as bartenders, servers and security.

McConachie says residents in Columbia should have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

"Residents and visitors alike should see Columbia turn back into the summer destination and fall destination that they love," she said.

The post Columbia prepares for return of large events, continues to deal with staffing issues appeared first on ABC17NEWS .