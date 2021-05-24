Miranda Lambert Co-Wrote Morgan Wallen’s New Song, “Thought You Should Know”

Oh, here’s a twist…

You know that new song that Morgan Wallen debuted over the weekend, that heartfelt tune he wrote for his mom titled, “Thought You Should Know?”

Well, as it turns out, one of the genre’s biggest stars co-wrote that song with him…

Miranda Lambert.

He noted at the beginning of the video that he wrote it as a tribute to his mama, as he sings about a phone conversation discussing everything that’s been going on in his life. From the call it sounds like he’s not in a great space in his life, but he’s thankful for everything she’s done for him.

“I wrote this song for my mom a while ago, seemed like an appropriate time to share it.”

Take a listen:

On the same Instagram post, Miranda commented saying:

“Thanks for letting me and Nicolle Galyon write this special song with you. Sounds great.”

The new song also received praise from Jason Aldean, Nicolle herself, Colbie Caillat and more.

So needless to say, Morgan is in great hands with this new song in the works. As we all know, Miranda is one of the top songwriters in mainstream country music at the moment. If her stripped-down Marfa Tapes project is any indication, everything she touches turns to gold.

Now… we wait to see when this song will officially be released.

In other news, Morgan Wallen took home three Billboard Music Awards wins yesterday, despite being banned from participating in the ceremony.

He also surprised fans at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville where he officially made his return to the stage.

A post shared by Morgan Wallen FAN site (@morgan.wallen.news)

And of course, Miranda Lambert released her own new song this past week.

Another stripped down style, pandemic song of sorts, titled “They’ve Closed Down The Honky Tonks.”