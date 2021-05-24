Remembering Bob Dylan on His 80th Birthday

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleToday is singer-songwriter Bob Dylan’s eightieth birthday, and it’s worth commemorating the legacy of this ultimate troubadour. Throughout the twentieth century, Dylan’s unique songs became anthems to their respective eras. And his artful, thoughtful lyrics continues to define decades. Bob Dylan’s Incomparable Career. Robert Allen Zimmerman was born on May...

#Grammy Awards#Robert Hall#Musical History#American#U2#The Band#Canadian#The Basement Tapes#Nashville Skyline#Christian#Newsweek#Modern Times#Tempest#Golden Globe Award#Academy Award#The Grateful Dead#Huntington#Time Out Of Mind#Universal Music Group#Music History
Museumsthebrag.com

There’s a Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

Come 2022, a Bob Dylan museum will officially be welcomed into the world. The museum will be brought into existence at none other than the Bob Dylan Center, where a goldmine of Dylan archives will be made available to view and experience by the public. As reported by Pitchfork, the...
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa to open in May 2022

The Bob Dylan Center will officially open to the public on May 10, 2022. According to the Bob Dylan Center website, the facility will “house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades, including original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, unseen film performances, photos and more.”
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Chrissie Hynde announces Bob Dylan covers album

Chrissie Hynde has announced a brand-new Bob Dylan covers album. Entitled Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, the album is set to arrive May 21 on all streaming platforms via BMG, and in CD and vinyl formats from August 20. The album sees Hynde partner with her...
Musiccreators.com

Happy 80th, Darlin' Bard Bob Dylan

WASHINGTON — Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was "Tangled up in Blue." Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album "Blood on the Tracks." Try it sometime and you shall be released.
Public Healthwcsx.com

Eric Clapton Details ‘Disastrous’ Two Week Side Effects from COVID-19 Vaccine

Eric Clapton called his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine “disastrous” in a new letter shared by architect/noted anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. Graziadei shared Clapton’s letter to him with permission from the guitarist to Telegram. In the letter, Clapton writes, “In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with ephezyma) I was in the avant garde. I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…”
Theater & DanceSFGate

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
CelebritiesSFGate

Clinton Heylin on His Definitive New Bob Dylan Biography

Clinton Heylin has written eight books about Bob Dylan during the past 30 years, including the acclaimed 1991 biography Behind the Shades (which he updated in 2001 and 2011), making it seem unlikely he’d ever have anything new to say on the subject. But then the news hit in 2016 that Dylan had unloaded a 6,000-piece collection of lyric manuscripts, notebooks, photographs, letters, and audio and video materials to the George Kaiser Family Foundation, most of it never before seen by the public.
Musiccovermesongs.com

Every Time Bob Dylan Commented on a Cover of One of His Songs

Bob Dylan has never exactly been a loquacious interviewee. From the ’60s, when he would spend interviews mocking the press, to the ’10s, where he rarely bothers giving interviews at all, comments from Bob on any given subject are usually relatively few and far between. But I was curious, as we prepare to launch our 100 Best Bob Dylan Covers Ever list on Monday, what Dylan covers has the man himself remarked upon?
CelebritiesForward

At 80, is Bob Dylan still the voice of his generation?

Because I have a somewhat morbid outlook on life combined with an almost fanatical devotion toward being prepared — a vestige of my year or so in the ranks of the Boy Scouts? — I have been toying with the idea of writing Bob Dylan’s obituary in advance of his actual death for at least the past decade and possibly as far back as the late 1990s, when Dylan had a genuine brush with death. In late May 1997, just a few days after he turned 56, fans around the world were panicked by reports that Dylan had been hospitalized with a potentially fatal heart infection, contracted when he drove his motorcycle through a windstorm near a chicken farm by the Mississippi River, inhaling fungus-based spores that caused pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart. (31 years earlier, Dylan nearly succumbed when he broke his neck after a motorcycle accident. Apparently that wasn’t enough to scare him off bikes for life. This is, after all, the man who wrote a song called “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964.) In the end, having recovered from the heart infection, Dylan famously told reporters, “I thought I was going to meet Elvis” (who had died 20 years earlier).
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Dylan rules the Valley of the Tunes

The Sonoma music scene in mid-May is going to be heavily influenced by Bob Dylan. The singer/songwriter from Hibbing, Minnesota, has long been the measure to which all others have been held. His early days in Greenwich Village, his going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, his born-again phase, the series of excellent albums recorded during the 2000s ‒ all are the stuff of legend. He has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and the Nobel Peace Prize. The fact that Dylan recently sold his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million only adds to his legend and his mystique, not to mention his already sizable bank account.
MusicThe Guardian

Bob Dylan is turning 80. Happy birthday to the man who taught me about gratitude – and shame

I had been looking forward to reading and listening to all the stuff marking Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. Then I heard a trail for a radio play called Dinner With Dylan, going out on Saturday afternoon. The title jolted me back 40 years to a dark moment of shame and embarrassment in my otherwise pretty blameless school days. It was 1981, when I was 14, and long before I had a Dylan collection to rival anybody’s. In fact I can only have been dimly aware of the great man when I saw a BBC2 Playhouse drama called Bobby Wants to Meet Me. It was, as the name suggests, about someone building up to meeting Mr Dylan; I can’t remember if the meeting did or didn’t happen, I’m afraid. What I do know is that this play made a great impression on me. It must have done, because a few weeks or months after it went out, upon being set a creative-writing task, I wrote a fine piece of prose entitled Bobby Wants to Meet Me. I suppose a more competent cheat would have nicked the idea but covered their tracks by bothering to think up a different title. Not me.
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Bob Dylan Was Called “Judas” By An Audience Member 55 Years Ago Today

55 years ago today, Bob Dylan was heckled at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, by a crowd member who called him “Judas.” Contrary to popular belief, the heckler wasn’t a folk purist who felt betrayed by Dylan playing electric; it was a young seminarian named Rob Halford who thought Dylan should be playing more like a rocka rolla. Read our review of the Bootleg Series set from this time period:
MusicBrian Zahnd

Bob Dylan: A Tribute

That’s how it began. Early one morning when I was fifteen I woke to “Tangled Up In Blue” on the radio. At that time my music obsessions were rock bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, ZZ Top; I wasn’t into singer-songwriter music — it wasn’t heavy enough for me. I was only vaguely aware of Bob Dylan; I knew “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Lay Lady Lay.” That was about it. But as I listened to the song in a half-dream state I was mesmerized by the meter and effortless rhymes of Dylan’s poetry.
Celebritiesspectator.us

Approximately Bob Dylan

Clinton Heylin is the éminence grise of Bob Dylan scholars: co-founder of Wanted Man (the magazine dedicated to studying Dylan’s life and work), long-time editor of its quarterly magazine the Telegraph, compiler of Bob Dylan: Stolen Moments: The Ultimate Reference Book and also the author of Behind the Shades, which, when first published in 1991, was rightly praised as the most reliable account of Dylan’s life and career up to that point. Dylan has accomplished a great deal since then, including becoming a Nobel laureate, so it’s not surprising that Heylin should want to bring his account up to date, especially since a large new collection of Dylan material has recently been deposited in the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. This archive has allowed Heylin to build an indispensable account on the foundations of his previous one — and it is published in good time to mark Dylan’s 80th birthday on May 24.
Duluth, MNillinoisnewsnow.com

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.