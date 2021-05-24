Fun New Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS Season 3 Titled OREGON TRAIL

The trailer for False Positive, the new psychological horror film that stars Ilana Glazer, who co-wrote the screenplay with director John Lee (Wonder Showzen, Pee-wee's Big Holiday), is here. Despite the comedy chops of Glazer and Lee, who worked together on Broad City, this looks to be a straight-up scarefest of the Rosemary's Baby variety. Glazer and Justin Theroux play upwardly mobile NYC couple Lucy and Adrian who are having trouble conceiving and seek the help of a fertility specialist played by Pierce Brosnan. They're soon expecting, but Lucy starts to notice something's not right with this doctor and the clinic, and soon finds herself in a web of conspiracy and terror. You can watch the trailer, soundtracked by The Ronettes' "Be My Baby," below.