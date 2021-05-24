First Look At Kit Harington’s Black Knight In Eternals Revealed

There are few Marvel movies more anticipated than the upcoming Eternals film, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani. There is also a reunion between two notable Game of Thrones actors in the movie, with both Richard Madden (who played Robb Stark) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) appearing in prominent roles. And at last, we have an official teaser for the movie that is due out in November 2021. Let’s take a look at what we know about the Eternals movie, and what the teaser had to reveal.