First Look At Kit Harington’s Black Knight In Eternals Revealed

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first full trailer for Eternals dropped this Monday, revealing our best look yet at Marvel’s much-anticipated ensemble film. A prior teaser had offered us glimpses of many of the cast, including Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Richard Madden’s Ikaris, but one of the most hyped additions to the movie was left out – Kit Harington’s Black Knight. The star still doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time in this trailer, but he does feature in one brief clip, showcasing our very first look at his character in the MCU.

