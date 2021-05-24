newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Crews respond to 18-wheeler on fire in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Monday. According to WFD officials, crews were called to a parking lot off Market Street near Lennon Dr. at approximately noon. Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of an 18-wheeler. No...

www.wect.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Accidents
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Accident#Street Parking#Heavy Smoke#Wect#Crews#Flames#N C#Market Street#Wfd Officials#Under Investigation#Units#Lennon Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

WPD investigating hit-and-run after woman found dead on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officers with the Wilmington Police Department found a woman lying dead in the middle of the road on MLK Parkway near Kerr Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the woman’s death is being treated as a hit-and-run. The deceased’s name is being withheld...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Wilmington, NCWECT

UPDATE: Wilmington police identify suspect in hit and run that killed a 17-year-old on the MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for the driver who allegedly hit and killed a 17-year-old girl early Sunday morning. According to a post on WPD’s Facebook page Monday evening, police are looking for the driver of a silver, 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van. The driver is male and is believed to be operating the van as a vehicle for hire picking up fares from downtown Wilmington prior to and during bar closing time; however, the vehicle is not a registered taxi for hire.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Police: 'It was a very tragic scene,' new details released in Kidder Street shooting

New details released Friday point to a chaotic and tragic scene the night seven people were shot at a home on Kidder Street in Wilmington. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said at a press conference Friday that this has been a complex investigation due to the number of victims involved. He said this incident took place at a private residence with low lighting and limited witnesses.
Wilmington, NCWECT

Victim in cold case takes stand during rape trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim in a high profile rape case took the witness stand Monday to testify against the man who she says raped her 25 years ago. When North Carolina began testing backlogged rape kits a couple of years ago, officials say her kit got a match to a Florida man named Wayne Soller.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Pedestrian killed after probable hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Sunday

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatality on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway after an unidentified female was found lying in the middle of the street. Officers arrived on the scene just west of Kerr Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered the deceased victim. Currently, officials are calling it a hit-and-run incident. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim at this moment.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Police to share more details on mass shooting in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is expected to release more details on a shooting that left three people dead and four others hurt in early April. Police will hold a press conference this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. You can watch it here. The shooting happened...
Wilmington, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Docked for the weekend: Fuel shortage impacts Wilm­ington marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline has now returned operations to normal, but for one Marina in Wilmington, normal is still about a week away. Wilmington Marine Center Manager Michael Loch said that they won’t be receiving fuel from their supplier for seven to 10 days. With no fuel coming in, they’ve decided to cease fuel sales.
Southport, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

Wilmington Area Law Enforcement Ceremony remembers fallen officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officers killed in the line of duty were remembered Thursday night in a special memorial. The 2021 Wilmington Area Law Enforcement Ceremony took place last night outside of the Wilmington Police Department headquarters. WPD celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a candlelight ceremony that honored officers in...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

These condos are for sale in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you've ever dreamed of owning one of those amazing homes you've toured on the Azalea Festival Home Tour, Wilmington Arts Tour or Wilmington Christmas Homes Tour, here's your chance! The historic and iconic McKay-Green House is being offered fully furnished and ready to go for it's new owners to enjoy it's soaring ceilings, enormous rooms and all the historic charm you could ever wish for! In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Get ready - showings will start 3/12! Come live your best life in this truly remarkable and unique beauty of a home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katy Sanger, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Riverside presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ3OS0xMzQzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>