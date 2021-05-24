newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Public Health Officials Announce 933 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 48% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 10 additional deaths. In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

