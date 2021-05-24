Public Health Officials Announce 933 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Mass vaccination clinics are not becoming a thing of the past in Lyon County, however, they are becoming less frequent at this time. At this time there are no plans for any mass vaccination clinics in the county through Lyon County Public Health as opposed to earlier in the year when Public Health was holding weekly primary and revaccination clinics. During her weekly appearance on KVOE’s Morning Show Thursday Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern stated when it comes to large-scale clinics, “they will not be throwing them out completely.”