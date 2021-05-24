Rapid Disease Tests Market Analysis

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapid Antigen Detection Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rapid Antigen Detection Tests estimated at US$199.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$355.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGRThe Rapid Antigen Detection Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.